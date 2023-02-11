Airport fashion: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Sara Ali Khan, celebs drop major style inspiration

Celebrities love to live life king size; that also includes travelling in style. This week, we spotted newly-wed Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra and other celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Karan Johar making style statements as they took their flights. The styles worn by celebs while travelling ranged from ethnic, Indo-western to casual chic.

Take a look at what celebrities wore to the airport.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra opted for comfortable casuals as they were spotted for the first time after their wedding at the Jaisalmer airport. Kiara wore a black co-ord set that she paired with a black and grey Hermes shawl and bright pink Louis Vuitton sandals. The actor also had her pink chudda on and had put powder sindoor on her forehead. Kiara wore oversized sunglasses and kept her hair open. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black leather jacket paired with white t-shirt and denims. He also wore sunglasses and had black sneakers on.

Kiara Advani wore Rs 82,000 shawl from Hermes for her airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani wore Rs 82,000 shawl from Hermes for her airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looked lovely in a beautiful lilac cotton suit. She wore silver chumkas and white bangles in one hand. The actor opted for minimal makeup and wore juttis with her attire. We simply loved this desi airport attire.

Sara Ali Khan’s traditional look to airport was simple, comfortable and beautiful. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan’s traditional look to airport was simple, comfortable and beautiful. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor and Karan Johar

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his social media influencer wife Mira Kapoor were seen arriving at the Jaisalmer airport along with Karan Johar to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. Shahid looked comfortable in a white sweatshirt that he paired with matching white track pants. The actor also had a white cap on and wore a long chain with a small pendant. Mira also looked stylish in a short white shirt dress that she paired with black sweaters and white sneakers. She also wore black cat-eyed sunglasses to complete her look.

Karan Johar, Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor arrive at Jaisalmer airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar, Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor arrive at Jaisalmer airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar, on the other hand, wore an all black outfit for his airport look. His black denim jacket with Adidas white stripes on the sleeves complemented his white sneakers with black stripes. Karan also wore huge black sunglasses.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia looked chic in a comfy electric blue kurta paired with matching pants. She wore black sandals, black sunglasses and carried a black and white Christian Dior tote bag with her look.

Neha Dhupia’s indo-western airport look is fuss-free and elegant. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia’s indo-western airport look is fuss-free and elegant. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora added some drama to her airport look. The reality show star wore black crop top with an oversized beige puffer jacket and straight beige pants. She also had a black belt on and wore black boots and shades.

Malaika Arora made heads turn with her dramatic airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora made heads turn with her dramatic airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Which is your favourite?

