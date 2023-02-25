Airport fashion: Sidharth-Kiara to Ananya Panday, celebs keep it simple and stylish

Celebrities sure know how to turn heads with their style, even at the airport. From casual-chic looks to incredibly trendy and stylish ensembles, their transit attires serve as cues for anyone looking to make a statement with their looks at the airport. This week was no different as we saw a bunch of celebrities going in and out of the city.

Let’s check out some of the best airport fashion moments of the week gone by!

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra



Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were all smiles at the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were all smiles at the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were all smiles as they got photographed at the airport. Kiara wore a white tank top with comfortable white trousers along with a golden Prada fanny bag and beige sandals. The actor also wore a colourful headband and black sunglasses to complete her look. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked chic in a lavender sweatshirt and white pants.

Malaika Arora



Malaika Arora looked chic as she gets spotted at the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora looked chic as she gets spotted at the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora looked chic in a white t-shirt and boyfriend-fit denim jeans that she paired with a beige overcoat and white sneakers. Malla kept her makeup minimal and wore black sunglasses.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan



Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan opted for contrasting outfits for their airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan opted for contrasting outfits for their airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Aditya and Anushka opted for contrasting white and black outfits for their airport looks. While Aditya wore a white sweatshirt with white pants, Anushka wore black tights with a black t-shirt and an oversized printed tie-dye jacket.

Ananya Panday



Ananya Panday kept it fuss free for the airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday kept it fuss free for the airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday looked comfortable and stylish in a black velvet crop top that she paired with high-rise light grey jogger pants. The actor opted for white sneakers and minimal makeup.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor



Ranbir Kapoor wore a beanie cap for his latest airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor wore a beanie cap for his latest airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor wore a black t-shirt with light green jogger pants and a matching green beanie cap. The actor opted for white sneakers and a black watch to accessorise his look.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!