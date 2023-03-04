Airport fashion: Shraddha Kapoor to Mouni Roy, comfort ruled this week

Celebrities love to make fashion statements wherever and whenever they are out and about in a public space – whether it be a gymnasium or the airport. With their frequent travelling, airport look has become a staple and celebs like to come all dressed up to catch their flight. This week too, we spotted celebrities at the airport. What seemed striking was that most prioritised comfort and opted for a fuss-free yet chic look.

Check out some prominent airport looks this week:



Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor looked lovely in a boat neck pink full sleeves top that she paired with bootcut denim jeans and white sneakers. The actor also had her vision glasses on and carried a white tote bag. She opted for a make-up free look and kept her hair open.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy was spotted at the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy was spotted at the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni Roy wore a white gangi style crop top with an oversized blue jacket and printed blue satin pants. The actor wore black sneakers and kept her wavy hair open. Mouni did have make up on. She opted for full looking eyebrows, glossy lips and blushed cheeks.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian storms the runway for Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor who is busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is these days often spotted at the airport. The actor had his staple black New Yankees cap on, that he paired with a plain white t-shirt and straight cut brown pants. RK also wore a black mask and black shoes.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was spotted at airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani was spotted at airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani is known to be a fitness freak. The Baaghi actor was seen wearing a white crop top that revealed her toned midriff. She paired the top with matching white trackpants that had plenty of pockets in it. The actor opted for a monochromatic look and completed it by wearing white sport shoes. Disha ditched makeup and kept her long, wavy hair open.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Fashion reigns high at SAG Awards 2023 as Zendaya, Emily Blunt dress to impress

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar was spotted at the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Akshay Kumar was spotted at the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar wore a knitted see-through black sweatshirt with black denim pants and black sunglasses for his airport look. The actor also wore black shoes that had leopard print detailings in yellow and grey colour near the sole area.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!