Airport fashion: Shahid-Mira to Salman Khan, celebs keep it fuss-free

Whether it be a fashion gala, an award show, or a flight for their next vacation, B-town celebs sure know how to step out in style. No wonder, their airport looks are always on point. This week, too, a bunch of stars were spotted making a statement with their chic yet comfy attire.

Let’s take a look at who wore what to the airport this week.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Sachin Tendulkar

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sachin Tendulkar sported a white printed shirt which is perfect for the ongoing season. He teamed it with classic blue denim jeans and a pair of suede loafers.

Salman Khan

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan looked dapper in his choice of an all-black outfit. Consisting of a plain black t-shirt paired with faded black distressed denim jeans, his ensemble was all about comfort.

Vaani Kapoor

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Donning a full-sleeve collared t-shirt, Vaani Kapoor kept it chic yet fuss-free in a pair of loose-fit black jeans. Completing the look was her Louis Vuitton crossbody bag and a pair of retro sunglasses.

Shubman Gill

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Talking about fuss-free, Shubman Gill looked cool in a white graphic tee worn with light blue ripped denim and comfy white sneakers. He took it up a notch higher with his signature Off-White belt.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Advertisement

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal served couple goals in their ensembles. Varun looked dapper in a round-neck white t-shirt, blue colour denim jeans, and suede shoes. Complementing him was Natasha in a black halter top and denim tied together with a casual blazer and travel-friendly flats.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Winning hearts this week were B-town’s lovebirds, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor. Spotted travelling with their kids, Shahid looked charming in a casual t-shirt topped with an army green jacket, jeans, and sports shoes. Mira opted for a black tee and flared denim jeans with Prada’s tote bag.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!