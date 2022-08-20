scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Airport fashion: Shahid-Mira to Salman Khan, celebs keep it fuss-free

Here's what your favourite B-town celebs wore to the airport this week!

airport fashionCheck out who wore what to the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by: Angshuman Maity)

Whether it be a fashion gala, an award show, or a flight for their next vacation, B-town celebs sure know how to step out in style. No wonder, their airport looks are always on point. This week, too, a bunch of stars were spotted making a statement with their chic yet comfy attire.

Let’s take a look at who wore what to the airport this week.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Sachin Tendulkar

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...
sachin tendulkar, airport fashion (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sachin Tendulkar sported a white printed shirt which is perfect for the ongoing season. He teamed it with classic blue denim jeans and a pair of suede loafers.

Salman Khan

salman khan, airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan looked dapper in his choice of an all-black outfit. Consisting of a plain black t-shirt paired with faded black distressed denim jeans, his ensemble was all about comfort.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor, airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Donning a full-sleeve collared t-shirt, Vaani Kapoor kept it chic yet fuss-free in a pair of loose-fit black jeans. Completing the look was her Louis Vuitton crossbody bag and a pair of retro sunglasses.

Shubman Gill

shubman gill, airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Talking about fuss-free, Shubman Gill looked cool in a white graphic tee worn with light blue ripped denim and comfy white sneakers. He took it up a notch higher with his signature Off-White belt.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Advertisement
varun dhawan, airport fashion (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal served couple goals in their ensembles. Varun looked dapper in a round-neck white t-shirt, blue colour denim jeans, and suede shoes. Complementing him was Natasha in a black halter top and denim tied together with a casual blazer and travel-friendly flats.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

shahid kapoor, mira kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Winning hearts this week were B-town’s lovebirds, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor. Spotted travelling with their kids, Shahid looked charming in a casual t-shirt topped with an army green jacket, jeans, and sports shoes. Mira opted for a black tee and flared denim jeans with Prada’s tote bag.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 12:30:09 pm
Next Story

We don’t influence share price, making efforts to become profitable: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

4

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: How is Russia's war in Ukraine going?
Explained: How is Russia's war in Ukraine going?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
India opt to bowl first
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE

India opt to bowl first

Xavier's Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta photos
ICYMI

Xavier's Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta photos

How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers?
Sports, A Musical

How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers?

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 
Crypto romance scams

'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Can I drink alcohol if I have diabetes? How much and what alcohol can diabetics drink?

Can I drink alcohol if I have diabetes? How much and what alcohol can diabetics drink?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Krishna Janmashtami, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, Krishna Janmashtami 2022, Janmashtami 2022, Janmashtami 2022 photos, Janmashtami pictures, Janmashtami Dahi Handi, Janmashtami in India, indian express news
In pictures: Glimpses of Janmashtami 2022 celebrations in India
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement