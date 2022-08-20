Airport fashion: Shahid-Mira to Salman Khan, celebs keep it fuss-free

Whether it be a fashion gala, an award show, or a flight for their next vacation, B-town celebs sure know how to step out in style. No wonder, their airport looks are always on point. This week, too, a bunch of stars were spotted making a statement with their chic yet comfy attire.
Let’s take a look at who wore what to the airport this week.
Sachin Tendulkar sported a white printed shirt which is perfect for the ongoing season. He teamed it with classic blue denim jeans and a pair of suede loafers.
Salman Khan looked dapper in his choice of an all-black outfit. Consisting of a plain black t-shirt paired with faded black distressed denim jeans, his ensemble was all about comfort.
Vaani Kapoor
Donning a full-sleeve collared t-shirt, Vaani Kapoor kept it chic yet fuss-free in a pair of loose-fit black jeans. Completing the look was her Louis Vuitton crossbody bag and a pair of retro sunglasses.
Shubman Gill
Talking about fuss-free, Shubman Gill looked cool in a white graphic tee worn with light blue ripped denim and comfy white sneakers. He took it up a notch higher with his signature Off-White belt.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal served couple goals in their ensembles. Varun looked dapper in a round-neck white t-shirt, blue colour denim jeans, and suede shoes. Complementing him was Natasha in a black halter top and denim tied together with a casual blazer and travel-friendly flats.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor
Winning hearts this week were B-town’s lovebirds, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor. Spotted travelling with their kids, Shahid looked charming in a casual t-shirt topped with an army green jacket, jeans, and sports shoes. Mira opted for a black tee and flared denim jeans with Prada’s tote bag.
