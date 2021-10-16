Airport fashion: Shahid Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs keep it cool and casual

Trust B-Town celebrities to make heads turn with their fashion choices every time they step out. Just like last week, a bunch of stars were spotted at the airport this week, taking their fashion game a notch higher. Take a look at actors who rocked airport fashion this week.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann Khurrana was seen in a super comfy-yet-cool all-black look at the airport. He wore a pair of black trousers with a matching tee. Further, he carried a black backpack and wore a pair of blue sneakers, adding a pop of colour to the whole look.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde looked stunning in a collared white dress. She kept it chic and stylish as she carried a black sling bag and rounded off the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was seen with his family. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor was seen with his family. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor sported a super sporty and cool look at the airport. He was seen in a white and grey tie-dye tee and shorts set. He paired the ensemble with a sleeveless jacket and black sneakers.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna kept it stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rashmika Mandanna kept it stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rashmika Mandanna made a fashionable appearance at the airport. She wore a pair of blue jeans and a white top. The actor rounded off the look with a pair of black sneakers.

ALSO READ | Pujo fashion: Kajol hits it out of the park in this blue Anita Dongre sari

Sana Makbul

Sana Makbul looked chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sana Makbul looked chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sana Makbul looked gorgeous in a pair of brown trousers paired with a cropped black tee. She completed this effortless look with a black sling bag and black and white sneakers.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shweta Tiwari was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shweta Tiwari, who has been impressing us of late with her style, opted for a pair of ripped blue jeans and teamed it with a white shirt with balloon sleeves. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Rashi Khanna

Rashi Khanna was seen at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rashi Khanna was seen at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rashi Khanna kept her airport look super chic in a pair of blue jeans and a grey tee. She opted for a yellow jacket that elevated her look. The look was rounded off with a pair of white sneakers.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!