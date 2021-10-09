Airport Fashion: Shahid Kapoor to Ananya Panday, celebs ace casual looks

October 9, 2021 5:30:47 pm
B-Town celebrities make a point to serve interesting fashion looks every time they step out. From red carpets to the airport, they make a stylish appearance wherever they go. This week, a bunch of stars were spotted at the airport donning casual yet chic outfits. Check out some of the best airport fashion moments here.
Shahid Kapoor looked absolutely dapper at the airport. He wore a basic white tee, matching trousers and a black denim jacket. To round off his look, he opted for a pair of black shoes and carried a black backpack.
Ananya Panday looked chic at the airport as she was spotted wearing an olive green jumpsuit. She wore a pair of multicoloured sneakers and ditched accessories and makeup for her appearance.
Parineeti Chopra looked extremely stylish in a black tee with a pair of striped monochrome trousers. She topped it off with a black blazer and white footwear.
Rakul Preet kept it simple and elegant in a co-ord set consisting of a simple top and matching pants. She wore a purple jacket and brown shoes to complete her look.
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha kept it casual and cool in a full-sleeved black top and ripped blue flare jeans. She wore a pair of white shoes to complete her look. What caught our attention were the words ‘Airport Look’ on her tee.
Astha Gill
Astha Gill went all casual and comfortable for her airport appearance. She wore a grey t-shirt with a pair of velvet track pants. She completed her look with sliders, a cap and a white sling bag.
Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty managed to spread his charm in a simple and casual look. He wore a full-sleeved blue t-shirt with a pair of black jeans and white sneakers.
Mika Singh
Mika Singh wore a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket to the airport. He rounded off the look with a pair of white sneakers and black shades.
