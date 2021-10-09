Airport Fashion: Shahid Kapoor to Ananya Panday, celebs ace casual looks

B-Town celebrities make a point to serve interesting fashion looks every time they step out. From red carpets to the airport, they make a stylish appearance wherever they go. This week, a bunch of stars were spotted at the airport donning casual yet chic outfits. Check out some of the best airport fashion moments here.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor looked dapper. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor looked absolutely dapper at the airport. He wore a basic white tee, matching trousers and a black denim jacket. To round off his look, he opted for a pair of black shoes and carried a black backpack.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday looked chic at the airport as she was spotted wearing an olive green jumpsuit. She wore a pair of multicoloured sneakers and ditched accessories and makeup for her appearance.

ALSO READ | Diana Penty looks ethereal in appliqué ensemble at Lakme Fashion Week

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra looked stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra looked stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra looked extremely stylish in a black tee with a pair of striped monochrome trousers. She topped it off with a black blazer and white footwear.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet opted for a chic look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet opted for a chic look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet kept it simple and elegant in a co-ord set consisting of a simple top and matching pants. She wore a purple jacket and brown shoes to complete her look.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha kept it cool and casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha kept it cool and casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha kept it casual and cool in a full-sleeved black top and ripped blue flare jeans. She wore a pair of white shoes to complete her look. What caught our attention were the words ‘Airport Look’ on her tee.

ALSO READ | Lakme Fashion Week: Mrunal Thakur looks regal as showstopper in embroidered lehenga set

Astha Gill

Astha Gill kept it comfortable. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Astha Gill kept it comfortable. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Astha Gill went all casual and comfortable for her airport appearance. She wore a grey t-shirt with a pair of velvet track pants. She completed her look with sliders, a cap and a white sling bag.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty looked charming. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Suniel Shetty looked charming. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Suniel Shetty managed to spread his charm in a simple and casual look. He wore a full-sleeved blue t-shirt with a pair of black jeans and white sneakers.

Mika Singh

Mika Singh was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mika Singh was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mika Singh wore a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket to the airport. He rounded off the look with a pair of white sneakers and black shades.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!