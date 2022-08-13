Airport fashion: Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh, celebs keep it impeccably stylish

Who doesn’t love travelling in style? And, who aces airport fashion better than our very own B-town celebrities? They ensure to travel in style without compromising on their comfort. This week, too, a bunch of celebs were spotted looking stylish in fuss-free, comfortable, and chic looks while they were in transit.

Let’s take a look at some of the sartorial picks worn at the airport that grabbed eyeballs this week.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Perfect for the ongoing season, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s choice of white flare pants and brown crop top, styled with a long semi-formal shirt, left us in awe.

Shamita Shetty

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shamita Shetty was seen in an easy-breezy look as she opted for a bell-sleeved Indo-western top teamed with matching powder blue pants and white sneakers.

Shruti Haasan

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Acing the leather look, Shruti Haasan slipped into an all-black outfit with a hint of denim. Sporting a black t-shirt with leather joggers, she completed the attire with a cool denim jacket and silver neckpiece.

Ranveer Singh

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

The king of quirks, Ranveer Singh was yet again seen making a fashion statement in his choice of brown track pants and blue pullover. Taking it a notch higher were his sneakers that he matched with the baseball cap and face mask.

Shah Rukh Khan

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Looking all dapper, Shah Rukh Khan aced the airport look in cargo pants paired with a basic white t-shirt. Elevating the look was his oversized camo jacket.

Ananya Panday

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday served street-style goals in her latest airport appearance. Keeping it chic, the actor opted for a tank top with swaggy trousers and Yves Saint Laurent maxi bag.

