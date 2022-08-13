Airport fashion: Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh, celebs keep it impeccably stylish

August 13, 2022 12:30:20 pm
Who doesn’t love travelling in style? And, who aces airport fashion better than our very own B-town celebrities? They ensure to travel in style without compromising on their comfort. This week, too, a bunch of celebs were spotted looking stylish in fuss-free, comfortable, and chic looks while they were in transit.
Let’s take a look at some of the sartorial picks worn at the airport that grabbed eyeballs this week.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Perfect for the ongoing season, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s choice of white flare pants and brown crop top, styled with a long semi-formal shirt, left us in awe.
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty was seen in an easy-breezy look as she opted for a bell-sleeved Indo-western top teamed with matching powder blue pants and white sneakers.
Shruti Haasan
Acing the leather look, Shruti Haasan slipped into an all-black outfit with a hint of denim. Sporting a black t-shirt with leather joggers, she completed the attire with a cool denim jacket and silver neckpiece.
The king of quirks, Ranveer Singh was yet again seen making a fashion statement in his choice of brown track pants and blue pullover. Taking it a notch higher were his sneakers that he matched with the baseball cap and face mask.
Shah Rukh Khan
Looking all dapper, Shah Rukh Khan aced the airport look in cargo pants paired with a basic white t-shirt. Elevating the look was his oversized camo jacket.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday served street-style goals in her latest airport appearance. Keeping it chic, the actor opted for a tank top with swaggy trousers and Yves Saint Laurent maxi bag.
