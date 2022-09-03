Airport fashion: Saif-Kareena to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs fly in style

Do you also wish to make a celeb-inspired fashion statement at the airport? We’ve got you covered! A bunch of Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the airport keeping chic yet comfortable with their ensembles.

Scroll more to check out who wore what at the airport this week.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Sidharth Malhotra

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper as always in grey cargo pants topped with a white t-shirt and a classic denim jacket. He kept it cool and comfy in Nike sneakers.

Urvashi Rautela

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Urvashi Rautela sure knows how to ace airport fashion with her looks. Donning a blue collared dress that featured embellishments on the top, she teamed the look with pink metallic heels.

Shabana Azmi

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shabana Azmi kept it simple in an all-white ethnic suit. She accessorised the look with white studs, a pair of flats, and sunglasses.

Ishaan Khatter

Advertisement

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Acing street-style fashion, Ishaan Khatter sported a pair of light blue denim jeans with a printed t-shirt and a black bomber jacket. He completed the outfit with funky sneakers.

Ananya Panday

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday was spotted in an all-white ethnic ensemble. She accessorised the look with traditional jhumkas, a neat bun and colourful sandals.

Tara Sutaria

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tara Sutaria teamed the trendy biker shorts with an oversized sweatshirt. Looking lovely as ever, she kept it stylish in white sneakers and a pair of retro sunglasses.

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for denim jeans, a white tank top, and a matching shirt, Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in a dark blue t-shirt and light denim jeans. Following the fashion legacy of his parents was Taimur who looked adorable in a pink checked shirt and a baseball cap.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!