scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Airport fashion: Saif-Kareena to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs fly in style

A slew of celebrities was spotted at the airport this week, stepping up their fashion game.

Check out who wore what to the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla; Designed by: Angshuman Maity)

Do you also wish to make a celeb-inspired fashion statement at the airport? We’ve got you covered! A bunch of Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the airport keeping chic yet comfortable with their ensembles.

Scroll more to check out who wore what at the airport this week.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Sidharth Malhotra

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
Sidharth Malhotra (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper as always in grey cargo pants topped with a white t-shirt and a classic denim jacket. He kept it cool and comfy in Nike sneakers.

Urvashi Rautela

urvashi rautela (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Urvashi Rautela sure knows how to ace airport fashion with her looks. Donning a blue collared dress that featured embellishments on the top, she teamed the look with pink metallic heels.

Shabana Azmi

shabana azmi (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shabana Azmi kept it simple in an all-white ethnic suit. She accessorised the look with white studs, a pair of flats, and sunglasses.

ALSO READ |‘Have never managed to look sultry’: Shabana Azmi shares throwback photo

Ishaan Khatter

Advertisement
ishaan khatter (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Acing street-style fashion, Ishaan Khatter sported a pair of light blue denim jeans with a printed t-shirt and a black bomber jacket. He completed the outfit with funky sneakers.

Ananya Panday

ananya panday (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday was spotted in an all-white ethnic ensemble. She accessorised the look with traditional jhumkas, a neat bun and colourful sandals.

Tara Sutaria

tara sutaria (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tara Sutaria teamed the trendy biker shorts with an oversized sweatshirt. Looking lovely as ever, she kept it stylish in white sneakers and a pair of retro sunglasses.

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Kareena Kapoor gives a sneak peek of Taimur enjoying his ‘first match’ as he twins with Saif in pink

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur

kareena, saif, taimur (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for denim jeans, a white tank top, and a matching shirt, Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in a dark blue t-shirt and light denim jeans. Following the fashion legacy of his parents was Taimur who looked adorable in a pink checked shirt and a baseball cap.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 05:30:09 pm
Next Story

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani start shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

By denying Hinduphobia, western academia and media enable it
Vamsee Juluri writes

By denying Hinduphobia, western academia and media enable it

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

FIR against Gujarat AAP chief for 'defaming' BJP leader CR Paatil

FIR against Gujarat AAP chief for 'defaming' BJP leader CR Paatil

Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs

UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs

Premium
‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
Most Read

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Durga Puja, UNESCO heritage
Mamata Banerjee carries out colourful procession to thank UNESCO for Durga Puja’s heritage recognition
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement