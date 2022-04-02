Airport fashion: From Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam, celebs fly in style

Bollywood celebrities have their own distinct style choices- both on and off-screen! While they try their best to exude the personality of their characters on-screen, their real-life fashion statements never fail to make an impression as well.

Especially while travelling, they are known for their comfortable, yet chic, outfit choices. As such, if you’re looking for some fresh travel outfit inspiration, you’ve come to the right place.

Take a look at what your favourite actors wore for transit this week.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Both actors were clad in comfortable fits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Both actors were clad in comfortable fits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Newly married couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal looked impossibly stylish, in what seemed to be relaxed fits. Katrina donned athleisure- featuring black tights, a matching jacket and sneakers, paired with a graphic tee-shirt. Vicky looked equally stylish in grey cargo trousers, a lighter toned sweatshirt and white sneakers.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer opted for a colourful look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer opted for a colourful look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

True to his style, 83 actor Ranveer Singh did not disappoint with his transit look, as he turned up in a pair of bright, green and black printed pants, white tee-shirt, paired with a purple blazer. He donned stylish, rectangular shades to elevate the look even further.

Malaika Arora

Malaika opted for a Balenciaga overcoat. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika opted for a Balenciaga overcoat. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika channelled an understated but fashionable look in an oversized, grey turtleneck, paired with black leather pants, and black boots. She wore a Balenciaga overcoat to keep her warm. She was fully masked up, chose a stylish yet functional hairstyle and wore her hair back in a bun.

Sonu Sood

The actor opted for stylish co-ords. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor opted for stylish co-ords. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Teaching a lesson in transit fashion, Sonu Sood turned up at the airport in a pair of matching, pale, olive green co-ords which looked extremely comfortable and trendy. The actor paired his outfit with a pair of white sneakers, a white baseball cap and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Shah Rukh Khan

The actor was recently spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor was recently spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Dressed in his basic best, actor Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted at the airport. In the run-up to his latest release Pathaan, he donned a relaxed, white tee-shirt, light washed blue denims, and a pair of grey and white sneakers. He was carrying a backpack and was fully masked up.

Yami Gautam

Yami looked striking in green. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Yami looked striking in green. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Yami Gautam rarely disappoints with her transit appearances and this week was no exception. She opted for a comfortable, yet bright outfit with a pop of colour- she chose a green peplum cut top which also had balloon sleeves and paired it with grey washed denims. The actor carried a green bag as well and paired the look with white sneakers and dark sunglasses.

Jay Bhanushali

The actor posed with his adorable daughter. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor posed with his adorable daughter. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Television actor Jay Bhanushali was recently spotted at the airport with his adorable daughter. Jay chose a comfortable, yet trendy outfit with a red Balmain tee-shirt and paired it with black jeans and a pair of stylish sneakers featuring pop colours.

Nimrat Kaur

The actor looked understated but chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor looked understated but chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Lunchbox actor Nimrat Kaur is known for her non-fussy sense of style, and her recent trip to the airport proved exactly that. The actor was clad in a black midi dress and paired it with a denim jacket. To nail the transit look down, Nimrat paired the outfit with an oversized bag and white sneakers.

Sonnalli Seygall

The actor looked her comfy best. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor looked her comfy best. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor was recently spotted at the airport wearing a stylish outfit! Sonnalli was clad in a pair of wide-legged, white pants which she paired with a chequered black and white shirt. She sported a no-make up look and was travelling with her tresses down.

