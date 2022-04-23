Airport fashion: Ranveer Singh to Varun Dhawan, celebs keep it stylish

With paparazzi following the celebrities everywhere, you can now see your favourite stars decked up all the time – from airports to red carpets. Striking a perfect balance between comfort and chic style, B-town actors never fail to serve transit fashion goals with their looks. As such, this week, too, a bunch of celebrities were spotted at the airport, keeping their best fashion foot forward.

To know who wore what, take a look here!

Amyra Dastur

Amayra Dastur looked chic at the airport. (Virender Chawla) Amayra Dastur looked chic at the airport. (Virender Chawla)

Amyra Dastur looked chic as she was spotted at the airport. She opted for a polka dot mid-length dress along with a black leather belt and black heels. She accessorised her look with a pendant and sunglasses, and left her hair open.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty looks stylish at the airport. (Virender Chawla) Athiya Shetty looks stylish at the airport. (Virender Chawla)

Athiya Shetty made a stylish appearance at the airport, keeping it business-chic. She was captured in a black T-shirt and teamed it with blue denim jeans, an oversized monochrome blazer and black boots.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked simple yet elegant in her recent look. (Virender Chawla) Alia Bhatt looked simple yet elegant in her recent look. (Virender Chawla)

Newlywed Alia Bhatt made her first appearance after marriage at the airport as she resumed work. She looked flawless in a blush pink suit from Devnaagri. She kept it subtle with minimal accessories and makeup.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in her all-black outfit. (Virender Chawla) Deepika Padukone in her all-black outfit. (Virender Chawla)

Actor Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport in all-black attire. As always, she aced the airport look in black track pants that she paired with a matching sleeveless and oversized tee, boots and sunglasses.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan papped at the airport. (Source: Virender Chawla) Varun Dhawan papped at the airport. (Source: Virender Chawla)

Varun Dhawan was spotted at the airport in his casual best. He chose to keep it simple in a white untucked shirt teamed with blue denim jeans. The actor completed his look with black shoes and sunglasses.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh in his latest funky look. (Virender Chawla) Ranveer Singh in his latest funky look. (Virender Chawla)

Ranveer Singh is known for his funky styles and public appearances and he didn’t disappoint this time either. He was spotted wearing a funky multi-coloured suit, paired with pink sneakers and yellow-tinted sunglasses.

Nora Fatehi

Lovely Nora Fatehi was spotted at the airport. (Virender Chawla) Lovely Nora Fatehi was spotted at the airport. (Virender Chawla)

Nora Fatehi was seen wearing a light blue midi dress and a pair of white heels. She kept her hair down and carried a small white sling bag.

Kiara Advani

Gorgeous Kiara Advani snapped at the airport. (Virender Chawla) Gorgeous Kiara Advani snapped at the airport. (Virender Chawla)

Kiara Advani was papped at the airport in an elegant Indian ensemble. She kept it simple in a white coloured Kurti set and paired it with juttis. She left her hair open and completed her traditional look with a bindi.

Neha Kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar was spotted at the airport. (Virender Chawla) Singer Neha Kakkar was spotted at the airport. (Virender Chawla)

Singer Neha Kakkar was recently seen at the airport, looking lovely as ever. She opted for a comfortable look as she was wearing a blue sweatshirt teamed with black trousers and white sneakers.

