Airport fashion: Ranveer Singh to Ananya Panday, celebs opt for comfy looks

2022 is ticking away. And our favourite celebrities are all set to ring in the new year. This week, we spotted a bunch of Bollywood stars at the airport as they flew out and about for work and vacation. Needless to say, they managed to keep the fashion quotient high without compromising on comfort.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best airport fashion moments of the week.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh opted for a grey tracksuit consisting of a full-sleeved hoodie and matching cargo pants for his airport appearance. The Cirkus actor teamed the look with textured white sneakers, white-rimmed sunglasses and a black mask.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday made an incredibly chic appearance at the airport in this printed full-sleeved white top teamed with a pair of blue denim jeans. A pair of white sneakers, earrings and spectacles rounded off her comfy and casual look.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ishaan Khatter was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khatter, who is known for his experimental fashion outings, opted for a rather sombre look as he wore a white hoodie with a pair of black track pants, white sneakers, a brown cap and black sunglasses.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ibrahim Ali Khan turned up at the airport in a navy shirt worn with a pair of distressed blue denim jeans. Black and white sneakers, a maroon cap and a backpack rounded off his look.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz Gill kept it low-key at the airport as she wore a black hoodie with a pair of blue straight-fit jeans and heeled brown boots. A pink cap and a face mask hid her face for the media as she made her way out of the airport.

Dino Morea

Dino Morea was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Dino Morea was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Dino Morea made a rare appearance at the airport in this soft pink tee featuring white sleeves along with a pair of beige trousers. He completed the look with white sneakers, a grey cap and brown sunglasses.

