Airport fashion: Ranbir Kapoor to Suhana Khan, celebs keep it comfy and stylish

Every week we spot celebs jetting off either for work or taking exotic vacations, and they like to do it in style. This week, Bollywood celebrities opted for fuss-free, comfortable yet dapper looks for their airport appearances. From opting for a classic look to keeping it casual chic, here’s what celebs wore.



Check it out.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt opts for all black look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Sanjay Dutt opts for all black look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Dutt opted for indo-western and all black outfit for his airport look. The actor wore a black kurta with matching black jeans and colour-coded shoes. He gave a rugged, effortless and easy vibe in this attire.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s simple attire looks timeless. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor’s simple attire looks timeless. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor‘s look defined timeless elegance as he opted for a plain white t-shirt that he wore with denims. The actor had a green and black flannel jacket tied around his waist and a black yankees cap on. He wore stylish black and white sneakers and also had a mask on.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap with kids

Ayushmann Khurrana spotted with his family at the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Ayushmann Khurrana spotted with his family at the airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann Khurrana and his author wife Tahira Kashyap were spotted at the airport with their kids leaving for a family vacation. Ayushmann opted for black track pant and jacket,while Tahira wore a sage green tank top with grey denim shorts. She also had a denim jacket held in one of her hands and opted for white sneakers to keep her comfortable during her journey.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta prioritises comfort for her airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta prioritises comfort for her airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta kept it comfortable and classic in matching black sweatshirt and pants. She wore black leather bag and contrasting white sneakers with her ensemble. The actor kept her waist length hair open and had a bright smile on her face.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan looked dashing in her airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan looked dashing in her airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan looked comfortable and chic in her airport look. The star kid wore a figure hugging grey crop top that she paired with high waisted, straight cut navy cotton pants. Suhana also carried a cute olive green backpack and opted only for stud earrings as accessories.

Which of these celebrity looks did you like best?

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!