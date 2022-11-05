Airport fashion: From Priyanka Chopra to Rashmika Mandanna, celebs keep it fuss-free

It is no surprise that celebs keep amping up their fashion game and make every possible effort not to disappoint with their looks. As such, this week too, we bring you several celebrities who were at their fashionable best and set some major style goals with their steal-worthy looks at the airport.

Take a look at some of the most eye-catching airport looks of this week.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka looked pretty in an all-blue outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka looked pretty in an all-blue outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra made a stylish appearance at the airport as she returned to bay after a long gap of three years. The Baywatch actor rocked denim on the denim look as she wore a loose denim blue-hued top that features bandhgala neckline with button closure and paired it with matching straight pants and chunky white sneakers. Keeping the look simple yet stylish, the actor opted for a printed tote bag and accessorised it with a sleek bracelet. She left her hair open with a mid-parting and went with no make-up look with a tint of red on the lips.

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

The father-son duo made a stylish entry at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The father-son duo made a stylish entry at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The father-son duo was spotted twinning in a casual look at the airport. Saif wore a lighter shade of powder blue shirt paired with light blue ripped denim jeans. The actor completed his look with a pair of white sneakers. Taimur, too, sported the same colour shirt with jeans and white shoes.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika is all smiles as she posed in the comfy outfit at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rashmika is all smiles as she posed in the comfy outfit at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rashmika totally rocked her comfortable airport look as she slipped into a white t-shirt featuring a V-neckline and two front pockets. The black line border t-shirt was paired with black pants and matching shoes. The actor pulled her hair back in a half ponytail.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka rocked an all-black ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anushka rocked an all-black ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka looked effortless as she rocked a monochrome ensemble for her airport look. The Zero actor exuded comfy vibes in a black crop top teamed with matching straight-fit denim jeans with a mid-rise waistline. She styled the look with an oversized white shirt with full-length sleeves and a pair of black and white sneakers. She accessorised the look with a pair of small earrings and a Louis Vuitton over-the-body cylindrical-shaped bag.

Neetu Singh

Neetu was spotted at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Neetu was spotted at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neetu was spotted at the airport in an all-black ensemble. The actor wore a black shirt and nicely tucked it inside the matching pants. She paired the look with black colour loafers and a brown handbag.

