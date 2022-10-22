scorecardresearch
Airport fashion: From Paris Hilton to Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebs keep it comfy

Celebrities were spotted making a statement in comfy and chic outfits

Check out this week's top airport fashion moments. (Source: Varinder Chawla; Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Trust celebrities to never miss a chance to display their impeccable sartorial sense. Not only onscreen but they also put their best fashion foot forward off-screen – from parties to airports. This week, we bring you the best airport looks that your fav celebs were spotted wearing.

Take a look at some of your favourite celebs that made a statement with their fashionable picks at the airport.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton looked beautiful in an all-black outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Paris Hilton looked chic and stylish in an all-black casual outfit at the Mumbai airport. She chose a black velvet zip jacket and paired it with matching track pants for her visit to India. The jacket’s sleeves featured heart-shaped embroidery along the length. Keeping the colour scheme the same, Paris opted for a pair of black sunglasses and a cap.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The mother-son duo made a stylish entry. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena, yet again, impressed us with her simple yet stylish airport look. She wore a navy blue pullover worn over a collared shirt and a pair of blue denim distressed jeans with a frayed hemline. She teamed the look with a pair of white lace-up boots and sunglasses. On the other hand, Jeh was dressed in a striped t-shirt and blue pants.

Malaika Arora

The diva never fails to impress with her fashion sense. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora looked uber-cool as she made a stylish appearance at the airport. Dressed in a black and white tie-dye co-ord set, the actor looked effortlessly fashionable. Malaika wore a denim zipper jacket over a white sports bra and paired it with high-rise waistline pants. She left her hair open and opted for black sunglasses, a brown over-the-body bag, and lace-up sneakers to round off the look.

Janhvi Kapoor

She looked stylish yet comfortable in this floral dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it fuss-free, Janhvi opted for a chic midi dress. The strappy easy breezy floral yellow dress featured a plunging neckline and a side cut. The actor teamed the look with a pair of grey pumps and a handbag. Open hair, a pair of gold earrings, dewy makeup, and pink lips rounded off her look.

Bhagyashree

She looked chic in a striped dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhagyashree kept it fuss-free in a striped shirt dress. The actor opted for a black and white striped dress and teamed it with a pair of white sneakers. Leaving the hair open and accessorising the look with silver hoops, the actor looked stylish in a simple yet chic outfit.

