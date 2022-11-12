Airport fashion: Parineeti Chopra to Huma Qureshi, celebs keep it simple yet stylish

B-town celebs are style icons for many and fans often draw fashion inspiration from their favourite actor. The stars not only put effort to look their best at parties and events but also put their best fashion foot forward while travelling. This week, a bunch of celebrities were spotted at the airport, travelling in style.

Take a look at who wore what to the airport this week.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra made a stylish appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra made a stylish appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra’s look is both comfy and stylish. The actor sported an all-black outfit – a long-sleeved knee-length dress, a belt and a tie-knot detail at the waist. Parineeti paired the look with white sneakers and a white colour handbag. She left her hair open and chose a pair of black sunnies.

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi looked chic in the striped outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sanjana Sanghi looked chic in the striped outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjana Sanghi opted for a chic ensemble for her airport look. The actor wore a black and white wide-striped single-breasted blazer over a black crop top and teamed it with matching pants. Sanjana paired the look with hoops, dark sunglasses, a black handbag and black sandals.

Huma Qureshi

Take a cue from Huma Qureshi for your next transit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Take a cue from Huma Qureshi for your next transit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi went for a simple and no-fuss look that screamed style. She wore a navy blue crop top with classic blue high waited jeans. The actor styled the look with a blue blazer. For the glam quotient, the actor went for natural makeup with red lip colour. She completed the look with a pair of dainty gold hoops, brown colour shades, white sneakers and a beige-coloured bag.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar looked hot in a mini blazer dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Manushi Chhillar looked hot in a mini blazer dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Manushi Chhillar opted for a stunning ensemble– a light green coloured mini-blazer dress. The actor wore it over a black lace bralette. Manushi paired the outfit with knee-high tan brown boots.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan looked handsome in this airport look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan looked handsome in this airport look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik chose to fly in comfort and was spotted wearing a light blue sweatshirt paired with dark blue ripped jeans. The actor chose a pair of white sneakers to complete the look.

