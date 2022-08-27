Airport fashion: Parineeti Chopra to Salman Khan, celebs serve style goals

B-town celebrities never fail to impress us with their airport looks. From comfortable casuals to chic ensembles, they sure know how to make heads turn with their dressing sense. Here are some of your favourite celebs amping up the fashion quotient while in transit this week.

Take a look!

Tabu

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tabu channelled comfy street-style fashion by pairing classic ripped denim jeans with a white floral-printed pullover and sneakers.

Urvashi Rautela

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Urvashi Rautela won hearts in a monochrome co-ord set featuring a bralette top and flare pants. Looking gorgeous with her hair left open, she completed the look with minimal accessories.

Parineeti Chopra

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

An oversized sweatshirt-track pant combo is a go-to choice for many when it comes to making an airport fashion statement. Parineeti Chopra sported a dapper brick orange coloured tracksuit paired with white trainers and a baseball cap.

Salman Khan

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan made an appearance in a blue shirt and black denim jeans. He opted for tinted sunglasses to finish the look.

Neha Dhupia

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia was seen in an easy-breezy ethnic look at the airport as she opted for a white kurta-palazzo set. What caught our eyes was how she effortlessly pulled off an Indian look with white western shoes.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma served couple goals by matching the colours of their outfits. While Yuzvendra combined black trousers and a basic white t-shirt with a printed shirt, Dhanashree wore a white crop top and black lowers topped with a blue short jacket.

