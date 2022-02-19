Airport fashion: From Mouni Roy to Tara Sutaria, celebs serve travel style inspiration

While B-town celebrities are known for their sartorial fashion choices on-screen, their off-screen style choices are also worth taking notes of. As such, a bunch of celebrities were spotted at the airport this week, looking stylish and trendy. From kitschy prints to co-ord sets, this list has it all.

Take a look below:

Mouni Roy

The actor looked glowing post her nuptials. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor looked glowing post her nuptials. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Newlywed Mouni Roy served some fresh athleisure at the airport, as she posed for photographers. Her relaxed white, co-ord set was accessorised with a pair of white sneakers, black sunglasses and a set of shakha-pola on her wrists.

Kartik Aaryan

The actor looked his colourful best. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor looked his colourful best. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Dhamaka actor has a colourful sense of style and he didn’t disappoint on his latest airport trip. He was spotted wearing a pair of light washed denims, a yellow t-shirt and an orange jacket. He completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Shraddha Kapoor

We loved the star shaped patterns! (Source: Varinder Chawla) We loved the star shaped patterns! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Saaho actor looked resplendent in an interesting co-ord set featuring a star shaped pattern across the length of the fabric. Shraddha kept the rest of the look fuss-free, opting for a pair of white chunky heels, loose tresses and a pair of sunglasses.

Shamita Shetty

Shetty posed for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shetty posed for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shamita Shetty posed for photographers at the airport in an elegant beige, pinstriped co-ord set with a printed red throw over. She opted for a comfortable pair of white heels to go with the outfit.

Shirley Setia

The singer kept it casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The singer kept it casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Singer Shirley Setia was recently spotted at the airport looking her chirpy best! She opted for an easy casual look featuring a crop top, torn jeans, juttis and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Tara Sutaria

Did anyone say grunge? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Did anyone say grunge? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Tadap actor was spotted at the airport wearing athleisure and we can’t help but get a grunge-goth vibe from it. She wore a pair of comfortable, grey sweatpants and paired them with a black crop top and chunky black boots. She paired the look with a pair of black sunglasses and a brown bag.

Rakulpreet Singh

Rakul posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rakul posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Yaariyan actor kept it simple and sweet in a ribbed orange coloured top featuring long sleeves. She teamed it up with a pair of flared, black denims and to add a bit of panache-she introduced white sneakers to the look. We loved the natural, barely there makeup and blow dried hair.

Salman Khan

Casually timeless- Salman sported his signature jacket-jeans combo. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Casually timeless- Salman sported his signature jacket-jeans combo. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The titular actor was recently spotted at the airport and channelled his usual style. He teamed a pair of dark denims with a black tee shirt, red jacket and black shoes.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!