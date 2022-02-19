Airport fashion: From Mouni Roy to Tara Sutaria, celebs serve travel style inspiration

February 19, 2022 6:20:54 pm
While B-town celebrities are known for their sartorial fashion choices on-screen, their off-screen style choices are also worth taking notes of. As such, a bunch of celebrities were spotted at the airport this week, looking stylish and trendy. From kitschy prints to co-ord sets, this list has it all.
Take a look below:
Mouni Roy
Newlywed Mouni Roy served some fresh athleisure at the airport, as she posed for photographers. Her relaxed white, co-ord set was accessorised with a pair of white sneakers, black sunglasses and a set of shakha-pola on her wrists.
Kartik Aaryan
The Dhamaka actor has a colourful sense of style and he didn’t disappoint on his latest airport trip. He was spotted wearing a pair of light washed denims, a yellow t-shirt and an orange jacket. He completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses.
The Saaho actor looked resplendent in an interesting co-ord set featuring a star shaped pattern across the length of the fabric. Shraddha kept the rest of the look fuss-free, opting for a pair of white chunky heels, loose tresses and a pair of sunglasses.
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty posed for photographers at the airport in an elegant beige, pinstriped co-ord set with a printed red throw over. She opted for a comfortable pair of white heels to go with the outfit.
Shirley Setia
Singer Shirley Setia was recently spotted at the airport looking her chirpy best! She opted for an easy casual look featuring a crop top, torn jeans, juttis and a Louis Vuitton handbag.
Tara Sutaria
The Tadap actor was spotted at the airport wearing athleisure and we can’t help but get a grunge-goth vibe from it. She wore a pair of comfortable, grey sweatpants and paired them with a black crop top and chunky black boots. She paired the look with a pair of black sunglasses and a brown bag.
Rakulpreet Singh
The Yaariyan actor kept it simple and sweet in a ribbed orange coloured top featuring long sleeves. She teamed it up with a pair of flared, black denims and to add a bit of panache-she introduced white sneakers to the look. We loved the natural, barely there makeup and blow dried hair.
The titular actor was recently spotted at the airport and channelled his usual style. He teamed a pair of dark denims with a black tee shirt, red jacket and black shoes.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-