Airport fashion: From Mira Kapoor to Shehnaaz Gill, a look at who wore what

Track pants and loungewear became our go-to outfits in 2020. But looks like they have also become the preferred pieces of clothing for celebs when it comes to airport fashion. So, if you too would like to experiment with the trend while keeping it glamourous, then we have the perfect style cues for you.

Check out some chic celeb airport looks, and recreate the one you like best!

Mira Kapoor

Mira opted for a relaxed look and was spotted wearing a beige co-ord set with sneakers. The look was pulled together with no makeup and a classic brown tote bag.

Shehnaaz Gill

The actor too opted for a similar outfit, as she was spotted at the airport recently. She aced the all-black look which was styled with glasses and white sneakers.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti, on the other hand, kept it edgy. She was seen in a blue bodysuit that was styled with faux leather joggers in powder blue. Needless to say, this is our favourite airport look in a while!

Nora Fatehi

Nora kept it sharp in a white co-ord set — crop top, pencil skirt along with a white blazer. The look was pulled together with a pair of oversized glasses and a brown handbag.

Rajkummar Rao

The Roohi actor kept it casual in a tracksuit that featured a single yellow stripe. Completing the look with white sneakers, he opted for quirky sunglasses and a basic black backpack.

