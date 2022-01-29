Airport Fashion: Manushi Chhillar to Farhan Akhtar, celebs ace comfort in style

Bollywood celebrities are slaying the fashion game. From red carpets to the airport, they just keep giving us major fashion moments. Their airport looks have inspired us to mix and match prints and solids, and comfort and style.

These B-town celebs gave us a glimpse of their fashion game this week and we are in awe. Take a look at who wore what to the airport this week.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chillar looked chic at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Manushi Chillar looked chic at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is a fashion icon and rightly so. For her airport look, she rocked a plain white tank top with brown printed trousers, keeping her look effortless and stylish.

Aly Goni

Aly Goni was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aly Goni was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

BiggBoss 14 fame, Aly Goni, has given many street style and casual look goals. He wore a white and red checkered shirt with blue denim to the airport. He added a cool patch jacket, a checkered cap matching with his shirt, and black and red sneakers to complete his look.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looked beautiful at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy looked beautiful at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Trust Mouni Roy to serve some impeccable airport fashion moments every time she gets spotted. She wore a brown casual pantsuit and matching sneakers. Her monochrome look was casual yet classy.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rahul Vaidya poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rahul Vaidya kept it all black for his airport look. He added a red jacket and white sneakers to add a pop of colour to his look.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara wore a mint Puma tracksuit with matching sneakers, keeping her look minty cool. Vicky wore grey sweatpants with a printed white T-shirt and added a grey hoodie to complete his look. Their looks are a perfect blend of comfort and style.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari was spotted leaving the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shweta Tiwari was spotted leaving the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shweta Tiwari wore a bubblegum pink crop top with royal blue straight pants and maroon printed heels. Her airport look was completed with her hair kept open and wavy.

Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh posing for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vishal Aditya Singh posing for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vishal Aditya Singh was spotted wearing a dark blue mock neck t-shirt with black denim. He added a pair of beige sneakers and black shades to complete his look.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela posing for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Urvashi Rautela posing for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor’s love for ethnic wear is not unknown. Urvashi Rautela was spotted wearing a peacock blue salwar and ruffle palazzo pant set. She added pink juttis to complete her look.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Farhan Akhtar spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Farhan Akhtar was spotted wearing beige sweatpants with a mustard T-shirt, topped with a beige sweat jacket and sneakers. He added a black crossbody bag to complete his look.

