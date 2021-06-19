Airport fashion: Navya Naveli Nanda to Tamannaah Bhatia, celebs prioritise comfort

June 19, 2021 1:00:01 pm
It is another week and more celebrities are travelling. Airport fashion might not be as it used to be earlier but celebs are moving out with more frequency, of course keeping intact their safety armour–the mask. This week several celebs were spotted at the airport. Here’s a quick roundup:
Rahul Dev
Actor Rahul Dev was seen in a black t-shirt which he teamed with a white jacket and a pair of distressed jeans. Comfort, clearly, is the key here.
Manish Malhotra
Designer Manish Malhotra stepped out in an all-black outfit which consisted of a black t-shirt paired with track pants and a jacket. He completed the look with white sneakers and a monochrome bag which we liked a lot!
Navya Naveli Nanda
Navya Naveli Nanda was seen at the airport wearing an oversized white t-shirt which she paired with an aqua blue jacket, gym track pants and white sneakers.
Siddharth Nigam
Actor Siddharth Nigam was seen in a printed vest which he teamed with a pair of distressed jeans.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia clearly gets the award for being the most fashionable at the airport. The actor was seen in a sports bra which she teamed with gym pants and crop top.
Himansh Kohli
Himansh Kohli was seen in a beige t-shirt which he teamed with knee-length pants.
