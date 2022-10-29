Airport fashion: From Malaika Arora to Ranveer Singh, celebs fly in style

With Diwali festivities coming to an end, a slew of B-town celebs was spotted at the airport. Like always, they were seen acing chic ensembles, without compromising on travel comfort. From choosing loose-fitting comfy picks to going easy with classic combinations, celebs sported different styles. Check out what they wore, this week.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora has, time and again, proved that she is a true fashion diva! Trust her to make a statement with any outfit and her airport looks are not different. The actor-model was spotted acing a casual look as she wore a black and white striped sweater and classic blue denim ripped jeans. She teamed the look with black shoes, a brown sling bag, and a black cap.
Ranveer’s flair for vibrant hues and unique fashion choices is no secret. Adding more to such eclectic looks, Ranveer was seen donning a colourful ensemble at the airport. The actor opted for a green jacket worn over a white-beige collared t-shirt and paired with bright red pants. He also sported a red face mask, brown shades, and a brown coloured Gucci hat.
Shibani Dandekar
Shibani Dandekar was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a loose-fitting outfit, keeping comfort as her priority. She opted for a bluish-black t-shirt paired with loose-fitting pants and teamed it with a beige-hued collared jacket. She chose to go with black open-toe footwear and completed the look with a pair of black sunnies and left her hair open.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi
The couple was spotted at the airport along with their two kids– Mehr and Guriq. While Neha opted for a printedco-ord set and brown footwear, Angad chose an all-black outfit and a white cap. The kids were seen twinning in similar outfits — black t-shirts and blue denim jeans.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan made a stylish appearance at the airport this week. The actor sported a white t-shirt paired with deep blue denim jeans and white sneakers. To style the look, Kartik opted for a blue coloured jacket.
