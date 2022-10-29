Airport fashion: From Malaika Arora to Ranveer Singh, celebs fly in style

With Diwali festivities coming to an end, a slew of B-town celebs was spotted at the airport. Like always, they were seen acing chic ensembles, without compromising on travel comfort. From choosing loose-fitting comfy picks to going easy with classic combinations, celebs sported different styles. Check out what they wore, this week.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora aced casual look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora aced casual look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora has, time and again, proved that she is a true fashion diva! Trust her to make a statement with any outfit and her airport looks are not different. The actor-model was spotted acing a casual look as she wore a black and white striped sweater and classic blue denim ripped jeans. She teamed the look with black shoes, a brown sling bag, and a black cap.

Ranveer Singh

Only Ranveer Singh can carry such a look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Only Ranveer Singh can carry such a look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer’s flair for vibrant hues and unique fashion choices is no secret. Adding more to such eclectic looks, Ranveer was seen donning a colourful ensemble at the airport. The actor opted for a green jacket worn over a white-beige collared t-shirt and paired with bright red pants. He also sported a red face mask, brown shades, and a brown coloured Gucci hat.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar looked pretty in loose-fitting silhouette. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shibani Dandekar looked pretty in loose-fitting silhouette. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shibani Dandekar was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a loose-fitting outfit, keeping comfort as her priority. She opted for a bluish-black t-shirt paired with loose-fitting pants and teamed it with a beige-hued collared jacket. She chose to go with black open-toe footwear and completed the look with a pair of black sunnies and left her hair open.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia with her family at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia with her family at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The couple was spotted at the airport along with their two kids– Mehr and Guriq. While Neha opted for a printedco-ord set and brown footwear, Angad chose an all-black outfit and a white cap. The kids were seen twinning in similar outfits — black t-shirts and blue denim jeans.

Kartik Aaryan

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan looked handsome in this casual look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan looked handsome in this casual look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan made a stylish appearance at the airport this week. The actor sported a white t-shirt paired with deep blue denim jeans and white sneakers. To style the look, Kartik opted for a blue coloured jacket.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!