scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Airport fashion: From Malaika Arora to Ranveer Singh, celebs fly in style

Several celebrities were spotted at the airport this week, stepping up their fashion game

Check out this week's top airport fashion moments. (Source: Varinder Chawla; Designed by Angshuman Maity)

With Diwali festivities coming to an end, a slew of B-town celebs was spotted at the airport. Like always, they were seen acing chic ensembles, without compromising on travel comfort. From choosing loose-fitting comfy picks to going easy with classic combinations, celebs sported different styles. Check out what they wore, this week.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora aced casual look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora has, time and again, proved that she is a true fashion diva! Trust her to make a statement with any outfit and her airport looks are not different. The actor-model was spotted acing a casual look as she wore a black and white striped sweater and classic blue denim ripped jeans. She teamed the look with black shoes, a brown sling bag, and a black cap.

Also Read |Airport fashion: From Paris Hilton to Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebs keep it comfy

Ranveer Singh

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...
Experts Explain: How not to deal with ChinaPremium
Experts Explain: How not to deal with China
Why spectrum needs a change in approachPremium
Why spectrum needs a change in approach
Only Ranveer Singh can carry such a look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer’s flair for vibrant hues and unique fashion choices is no secret. Adding more to such eclectic looks, Ranveer was seen donning a colourful ensemble at the airport. The actor opted for a green jacket worn over a white-beige collared t-shirt and paired with bright red pants. He also sported a red face mask, brown shades, and a brown coloured Gucci hat.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar looked pretty in loose-fitting silhouette. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shibani Dandekar was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a loose-fitting outfit, keeping comfort as her priority. She opted for a bluish-black t-shirt paired with loose-fitting pants and teamed it with a beige-hued collared jacket. She chose to go with black open-toe footwear and completed the look with a pair of black sunnies and left her hair open.

Also Read |Airport fashion: From Ali-Richa to Deepika Padukone, celebs keep it fuss-free

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia with her family at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The couple was spotted at the airport along with their two kids– Mehr and Guriq. While Neha opted for a printedco-ord set and brown footwear, Angad chose an all-black outfit and a white cap. The kids were seen twinning in similar outfits — black t-shirts and blue denim jeans.

Kartik Aaryan

Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan looked handsome in this casual look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan made a stylish appearance at the airport this week. The actor sported a white t-shirt paired with deep blue denim jeans and white sneakers. To style the look, Kartik opted for a blue coloured jacket.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 12:30:01 pm
Next Story

Resident Evil Village now available on Macs with Apple silicon

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Bikash Bhattacharjee
Virtual exhibition celebrates master artist Bikash Bhattacharjee’s works
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement