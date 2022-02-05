Airport fashion: Pooja Hegde to Diljit Dosanjh, celebs keep it stylish

Bollywood celebrities never turn down an opportunity to stun us with their fashion choices. They take their airport looks as seriously as their red carpet looks, and we are not complaining. Take a look at their airport fashion choices this week.

Manish Malhotra

The fashion designer was spotted outside the airport.

The celebrity fashion designer was spotted at the airport in a stylish ensemble. He wore black track pants, a t-shirt, and shoes, to keep the look all-black. He added a Cobalt blue Gucci jacket to finish off his airport look, keeping it cool and casual.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

The newlywed couple posing for the camera.

The newlywed couple was spotted in ethnic attire at the airport. Mouni wore a red Banarasi saree, looking beautiful as ever. Suraj Nambiar wore a complimenting cream coloured silk kurta set.

Pooja Hegde

The actress looked very chic in this ensemble.

The actor kept her airport look chic and casual. She wore a white romper and sneakers and added a lemon-yellow shirt to complete the look. She accessorised her ensemble with minimal jewellery.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

The couple was spotted leaving the airport.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh wore colour-coordinated outfits to the airport. Both of them chose to wear black pants and a t-shirt with white sneakers, keeping their looks fashionable and casual.

Sunny Deol

The actor kept his look casual.

The Bollywood actor kept his airport look casual and cool. He wore an Alexander McQueen grey sweatshirt with blue denim jeans. He added a brown leather fanny pack and a black cap to complete his airport look.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

The couple posing for the camera.

The Bigg Boss 13 fame duo was spotted at the airport in stylish ensembles. Mahira Sharma kept her look casual, giving the girl next door vibe. She wore a black mid-neck jumper and ripped pants with slides. Paras Chhabra wore a Lavender Balenciaga tracksuit with a white fanny pack and matching sneakers.

Dhvani Bhanushali

The singer kept her look casual.

The singer chose a casual look for her airport appearance. She wore an oversized sky-blue t-shirt with ripped blue denim jeans. Dhvani completed the look with a pair of funky, multicoloured sneakers and added a bit of fun to her ensemble.

Diljit Dosanjh

The singer-actor played with colours for his airport look.

The singer-actor never disappoints with his fashion choice. He wore a printed black t-shirt with lime trousers and high-top sneakers. He added a light-blue denim jacket to finish off his airport look in style.

