Airport fashion: Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, celebs keep it casually fashionable

Bollywood celebrities never fail to impress us with their airport looks. From comfortable casual wear to chic looks, they sure know how to make heads turn with their dressing sense. Here are some of your favourite celebs amping up the fashion quotient at the airport this week.

Dhanush

The actor kept his airport look casual (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor kept his airport look casual (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor wore a powder blue hoodie and paired it with white trousers. His white and blue shoes complemented the outfit well.

Rithvik Dhanjani The actor was spotted at the airport with his dog (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor was spotted at the airport with his dog (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor kept it cool and casual as he wore a blue shirt and ripped denim jeans. His adorable dog surely caught our attention!

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor spotted in casual lowers (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor spotted in casual lowers (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor wore a comfortable pink tank top and printed black joggers. Pairing it with white sneakers and a blue bag, the actor looked travel ready.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore comfortable lower at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan wore comfortable lower at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor wore a light green tank top and paired it with joggers of a darker green shade. Sara looked super cool as she teamed the ensemble with a printed cap.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The mother-daughter duo was spotted in black outfits (Source: Varinder Chawla ) The mother-daughter duo was spotted in black outfits (Source: Varinder Chawla )

The actor was spotted at the airport with her daughter. While Aaradhya wore a black jacket and a lower of the same colour, Aishwarya donned a black long dress and teamed it with a black overcoat.

Abhishek Bachchan

The actor was spotted in a comfortable pink hoodie (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor was spotted in a comfortable pink hoodie (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Abhishek Bachchan wore a pink hoodie and grey joggers. Teaming the look with white shoes, the actor’s outfit looked casually fashionable.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar was yet again spotted in a multicoloured jacket (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karan is known for his quirky fashion sense. This week, he was spotted at the airport in a multicoloured loose pullover and black lower with white stripes. His transparent glasses and printed shoes complemented his look really well.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday kept her airport look casual (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday kept her airport look casual (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya kept her outfit as millennial as possible. Wearing a cream crop top and brown pants, the actor looked chic. Her brown and blue shoes went well with her airport pick.

