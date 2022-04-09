Airport fashion: Deepika Padukone to Shehnaaz Gill, celebs sport stylish looks

In the past few years, the airport has become one of the most fashionable spots for celebrities to flaunt their outfits and set trends. As such, you can often find them donning very well-curated and planned airport looks. Comfort and style – their transit style choices are a perfect blend of these two important factors.

This week, too, a bunch of actors were spotted at the airport, looking their fashionable best. Check out what your favourite stars wore here.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone aced her airport look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone aced her airport look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport, looking absolutely gorgeous in an all-white attire. The actor wore a pair of white joggers with a matching sweatshirt, and completed her look with white sneakers and a tote bag.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted at the airport. (Source : Varinder Chawla) Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted at the airport. (Source : Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Roy Kapur was papped at the airport in a cool and casual look. He opted for a comfortable blue untucked shirt, and grey trousers for the transit. A black cap and sunglasses rounded off his look.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor was at the airport. (Source : Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor was at the airport. (Source : Varinder Chawla)

Trust Anil Kapoor to always leave you in awe of his evergreen style. He was spotted wearing a short white kurta teamed with a pair of black jeans and black sneakers.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted hand-in-hand at the airport, sporting very comfortable and casual looks. While Hrithik was wearing a white tee and blue jeans along with a navy blue jacket, Saba opted for muddy blue joggers and a grey bralette.

Mrunal Thakur

Actor Mrunal Thakur was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Actor Mrunal Thakur was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur was spotted at the airport in an absolutely chic look. She was wearing black denim joggers, a loose hoodie and black sneakers. She chose to keep her look simple and comfortable.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia was papped at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia was papped at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia looked stylish in a white oversized shirt, oversized jacket cum shrug and a brown skirt. She paired the ensemble with white sneakers and a duffle bag.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill was clicked at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shehnaaz Gill was clicked at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz Gill made a rare appearance at the airport, donning a simple and pristine look. She completely aced her look in a white shirt and blue denim bootcut pants. Completing the look with black boots and a maroon sling bag, she kept it simple yet elegant.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala looked beautiful at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sobhita Dhulipala looked beautiful at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sobhita Dhulipala looked absolutely ravishing in a casual outfit at the airport. She chose to wear a striped black and brown shirt and a pair of blue boyfriend jeans. A pair of red heels added a pop of colour to the overall look.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni both made a stylish entry at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni both made a stylish entry at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were spotted at the airport in super cool and chic ensembles. While Sussanne wore black shorts with a black tee and white sneakers, Arslan kept it dapper in a yellow tee and blue jeans.

