Airport fashion: Deepika Padukone to Shehnaaz Gill, celebs sport stylish looks

April 9, 2022 3:30:00 pm
In the past few years, the airport has become one of the most fashionable spots for celebrities to flaunt their outfits and set trends. As such, you can often find them donning very well-curated and planned airport looks. Comfort and style – their transit style choices are a perfect blend of these two important factors.
This week, too, a bunch of actors were spotted at the airport, looking their fashionable best. Check out what your favourite stars wore here.
Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport, looking absolutely gorgeous in an all-white attire. The actor wore a pair of white joggers with a matching sweatshirt, and completed her look with white sneakers and a tote bag.
Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur was papped at the airport in a cool and casual look. He opted for a comfortable blue untucked shirt, and grey trousers for the transit. A black cap and sunglasses rounded off his look.
Anil Kapoor
Trust Anil Kapoor to always leave you in awe of his evergreen style. He was spotted wearing a short white kurta teamed with a pair of black jeans and black sneakers.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted hand-in-hand at the airport, sporting very comfortable and casual looks. While Hrithik was wearing a white tee and blue jeans along with a navy blue jacket, Saba opted for muddy blue joggers and a grey bralette.
Mrunal Thakur
Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur was spotted at the airport in an absolutely chic look. She was wearing black denim joggers, a loose hoodie and black sneakers. She chose to keep her look simple and comfortable.
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia looked stylish in a white oversized shirt, oversized jacket cum shrug and a brown skirt. She paired the ensemble with white sneakers and a duffle bag.
Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill made a rare appearance at the airport, donning a simple and pristine look. She completely aced her look in a white shirt and blue denim bootcut pants. Completing the look with black boots and a maroon sling bag, she kept it simple yet elegant.
Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala looked absolutely ravishing in a casual outfit at the airport. She chose to wear a striped black and brown shirt and a pair of blue boyfriend jeans. A pair of red heels added a pop of colour to the overall look.
Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni
Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were spotted at the airport in super cool and chic ensembles. While Sussanne wore black shorts with a black tee and white sneakers, Arslan kept it dapper in a yellow tee and blue jeans.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
