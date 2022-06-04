Airport fashion: Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan, celebs travel in style

From airport looks to the red carpet, B-town celebrities never fail to give us fashion goals and we are not complaining! This week, a host of celebrities were spotted at the airport, travelling in style.

Check out what they wore and who managed to impress the most with their style.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone was spotted in a stylish and breezy look wearing a mint green co-ord set which she paired with white sneakers and black aviators. Completing her ensemble was a cute little brown handbag.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani always manages to give some major fashion goals to her fans. The Malang star was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a dark beige cropped top and a pair of brown cargo pants. She completed her look with a cool pair of aviators.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday donned a casual yet stylish outfit, pairing a white crop top with denim shorts and an oversized jacket and a matching pair of sneakers.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora is one celebrity who never fails to impress with her sartorial choices. She looked stylish in a head to toe Gucci outfit, pairing a white printed tee with brown sweatpants. She opted for a pair of white sneakers and oversized sunglasses to complete her look.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni Roy gave a trendy spin to her a athleisure look. She paired a black bralette and body-fit bottoms and broke the monotone look by adding a printed white longline shrug. She completed her look with a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag and oversized sunglasses.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nora Fatehi at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nora Fatehi looked chic in a black floral long dress which she paired with a black leather belt and a sleek pair of heels. She completed her look with a stylish black quilted handbag and sunglasses.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor looked suave and stylish as he was spotted in an ethnic look at the airport this week. He wore a crisp white kurta set and paired it with brown shoes and a pair of black aviators.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan looked dapper in a blue t-shirt with a black jacket and ripped jeans. He completed his look with a pair of black boots.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sushmita Sen at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sushmita Sen’s look gave us some major summer vibes as she was spotted wearing a colourful breezy dress which she paired with a pair of white flip-flops. She completed her look with a brown handbag and oversized sunglasses.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tiger Shroff at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tiger Shroff kept it cool and comfortable in a light blue half-sleeved T-shirt and he paired it with baggy jeans. He completed his look with a pair of stylish blue sunglasses and white sneakers.

