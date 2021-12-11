Airport fashion: Ranveer Singh to Sara Ali Khan, celebs mix comfort and style

Be it red carpets or airports, B-Town celebrities know how to make heads turn with their impeccable sense of fashion. They never fail to give us style goals, and it was no different this time.

This week, many Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the airport, giving us lessons on stylish comfort dressing. To know who wore what, check out our curated list here.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looked lovely at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan looked lovely at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara’s love for casual ethnic wear is no secret. Continuing her streak, she wore a basic yet elegant printed white kurta set to the airport. A pair of black juttis completed her look.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Salman likes to keep it casual and comfortable. A grey shirt, blue denims and black sneakers summed up his easy-breezy look.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Trust the Padmaavat actor to ace all kinds of looks with equal finesse. Toning down from his usual OTT looks, he wore a basic white tee, blue jeans and a printed brown woolen jacket. A pair of brown shoes and matching sunglasses added the finishing touches.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt opted for a ethnic look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Who says you can’t rock the ethnic look at the airport? Alia made a lovely appearance in a yellow and pink kurta set. Her usual wavy hair, a pair of jhumkis and platform heels completed this beautiful look.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut looked glamorous. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut looked glamorous. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Taking a break from saris, this time, Kangana wore a super chic checked long skirt paired with a blue top. A pair of black boot heels, sunglasses and a handbag completed her airport look.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Akshay Kumar poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Style or comfort? Well, Akshay chose both! He wore a lavender hoodie with grey joggers to the airport. A pair of white sneakers completed his look.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan was spotted at the Jaipur airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Radhika Madan was spotted at the Jaipur airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Radhika Madan was spotted at the airport in a super chic and comfy look. She wore a pink loungewear set with a pair of matching sneakers. Open hair and black sunglasses completed her airport look.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Yuvraj Singh was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh made a rare appearance at the airport wearing a purple t-shirt, blue denims and white sneakers. He tied his hair in a ponytail and wore a white-strapped watch to round off his look.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon made a stylish appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Raveena Tandon made a stylish appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena’s style is timeless and her latest look is proof! She was seen wearing a floral jumpsuit with a denim jacket for her airport appearance. Side swept hair, golden flats and a handbag rounded off her look.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looked stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy looked stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni manages to up her fashion game every single time. She wore an elegant grey pantsuit paired with a white tank top to the airport. This business chic look is definitely one of our favourites.

