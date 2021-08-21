Airport fashion: From Katrina Kaif to Sonakshi Sinha, celebs ace monochrome looks

It is not only at red carpet events, celebrities have their fashion game on-point even at the airport. And it was no different this week. From Katrina Kaif to Sonakshi Sinha, B-town celebrities were seen acing airport fashion in monochrome outfits. So let’s take a look at who wore what.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt’s latest fashion outings are basic yet extremely stylish

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was seen in an all-black look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif was seen in an all-black look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Zero actor looked chic and stylish in this all-black ensemble. She opted for black trousers, a black hoodie and matching boots for her airport look. And of course, there was a black face mask too.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani makes a stunning appearance at Shershaah success party

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha kept it casual at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha kept it casual at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was seen wearing black trousers styled with a black and white checked shirt. Keeping it simple, she completed her look with a pair of sneakers and a black handbag.

ALSO READ | Rhea Kapoor continues to impress with her post-wedding looks

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor poses for the camera at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vaani Kapoor poses for the camera at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor’s airport look was all about style and comfort. She opted for a pair of black jeans that she teamed with a beautiful white top, a brown sling bag and sneakers.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor kept it simple at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor kept it simple at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

True to her airport style, the actor kept her look extremely simple and comfortable. She wore a pair of black track pants, a matching t-shirt and white sneakers. What caught our attention was the word ‘Kapoor’ printed in Hindi on her tee.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan made an appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan made an appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan kept it casual for his rare appearance at the airport. As almost always, he was spotted wearing ripped blue jeans and a black t-shirt. His red shoes added a pop of colour to the whole look.

Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf poses at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rohit Saraf poses at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rohit Saraf was at his casual best in a pair of black trousers, a matching t-shirt and a grey jacket that he paired with white sneakers.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi kept it simple and stylish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nora Fatehi kept it simple and stylish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Trust Nora Fatehi to never disappoint with her fashion outings. She wore a pair of stylish black trousers and a black tank top. She rounded off the look with black sneakers and a brown handbag.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur chose a comfortable ensemble for the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal Thakur chose a comfortable ensemble for the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur sported the perfect girl-next-door look at the airport in blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a black jacket. Her look was completed with a pair of sky blue sneakers.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez looked stylish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez looked stylish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning as she was seen at the airport in a beautiful white frock dress that she styled with black footwear and a black handbag.

Which is your favourite look?