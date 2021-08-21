Airport fashion: From Katrina Kaif to Sonakshi Sinha, celebs ace monochrome looks

August 21, 2021 11:25:12 am
It is not only at red carpet events, celebrities have their fashion game on-point even at the airport. And it was no different this week. From Katrina Kaif to Sonakshi Sinha, B-town celebrities were seen acing airport fashion in monochrome outfits. So let’s take a look at who wore what.
The Zero actor looked chic and stylish in this all-black ensemble. She opted for black trousers, a black hoodie and matching boots for her airport look. And of course, there was a black face mask too.
Sonakshi Sinha
The actor was seen wearing black trousers styled with a black and white checked shirt. Keeping it simple, she completed her look with a pair of sneakers and a black handbag.
Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor’s airport look was all about style and comfort. She opted for a pair of black jeans that she teamed with a beautiful white top, a brown sling bag and sneakers.
True to her airport style, the actor kept her look extremely simple and comfortable. She wore a pair of black track pants, a matching t-shirt and white sneakers. What caught our attention was the word ‘Kapoor’ printed in Hindi on her tee.
Salman Khan kept it casual for his rare appearance at the airport. As almost always, he was spotted wearing ripped blue jeans and a black t-shirt. His red shoes added a pop of colour to the whole look.
Rohit Saraf was at his casual best in a pair of black trousers, a matching t-shirt and a grey jacket that he paired with white sneakers.
Nora Fatehi
Trust Nora Fatehi to never disappoint with her fashion outings. She wore a pair of stylish black trousers and a black tank top. She rounded off the look with black sneakers and a brown handbag.
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur sported the perfect girl-next-door look at the airport in blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a black jacket. Her look was completed with a pair of sky blue sneakers.
Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning as she was seen at the airport in a beautiful white frock dress that she styled with black footwear and a black handbag.
Which is your favourite look?
