Airport Fashion: Katrina Kaif to Kartik Aaryan, celebs keep it stylish

Every time B-town stars step out, their fashion choices are sure to turn heads. A slew of celebrities was spotted at the airport this week, just like the previous week, stepping up their fashion game.

Take a peek at some of the celebrities who rocked airport fashion this week.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan was papped by the paparazzi at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan was papped by the paparazzi at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the airport, looking cool and casual. He kept it dapper in a black t-shirt and blue denim jeans teamed with a beige-coloured jacket. He opted for white sneakers and a pair of sunnies to complete his look.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Everyone’s favourite Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the airport, looking chic as ever. She paired a sleeveless brown tank top with wide-legged pants and a dark brown belt. She completed the look with a pair of black shades and a jute bag.

Helly Shah

Helly Shah was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Helly Shah was spotted at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Lovely Helly Shah was spotted at the airport in a cutesy ensemble. The actor looked chic as she chose to wear a matching pair of the striped sweatshirt and shorts with white sneakers and a black crossbody bag.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ishaan Khatter was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khatter was spotted at the airport in a funky look. The Dhadak actor opted for a white t-shirt and multicoloured jacket along with sea green joggers and matching shoes. He completed his look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was spotted waving at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Beautiful Katrina Kaif never fails to impress her fans with her comfy looks at the airport. The actor was papped in a bubblegum-pink athleisure set. She completed her look with a high ponytail, white shoes and sunnies.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone looked beautiful in her latest airport attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Leone looked beautiful in her latest airport attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Gorgeous Sunny Leone looked chic in her latest airport look. She was wearing a beige dress along with yellow transparent heels and a white sling bag. The stylish actor left her hair down as she smiled for the cameras.

