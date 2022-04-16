Airport Fashion: Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone, celebs put their best fashion foot forward

Just like we impatiently wait for our favourite celebrities to grace the red carpets and events in dazzling ensembles, we also look forward to taking a glimpse of their airport attires, which is often a perfect lesson in comfy-chic fashion. Every time the B-town stars are captured at the airport, they elevate the glamour quotient and how!

Wish to know who wore what to the airport this week? Take a look below.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked beautiful in her desi attire. (Source: Virender Chawla) Katrina Kaif looked beautiful in her desi attire. (Source: Virender Chawla)

Katrina Kaif was seen flaunting her desi look on her recent trip to the airport. She was wearing a beautiful pink suit with a printed dupatta and embellished juttis. Simple yet stylish – she won us over with this appealing look!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looked stylish in her airport look. (Source: Virender Chawla) Deepika Padukone looked stylish in her airport look. (Source: Virender Chawla)

Deepika Padukone never fails to leave us in awe of her style. She rocked the denim on denim look as she was seen wearing a denim jacket with matching jeans and a basic white tee underneath. A pair of white sneakers and sunglasses completed her look.

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Virender Chawla) Gauri Khan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Virender Chawla)

Gauri Khan was spotted at the airport, rocking the business-chic look. She opted for a pair of blue ripped jeans teamed with a black top and a black blazer. She completed her look with white sneakers, sunglasses and a tote bag.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looked beautiful in her airport look. (Source: Virender Chawla) Nora Fatehi looked beautiful in her airport look. (Source: Virender Chawla)

Nora Faheti never fails to amaze her fans with a range of different and stylish looks. She looked absolutely beautiful at the airport in a soft-pink suit with white embroidery which she paired with white embellished juttis.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela looked stylish in her airport look. (Source: Virender Chawla) Urvashi Rautela looked stylish in her airport look. (Source: Virender Chawla)

Beautiful and stylish, Urvashi Rautela dazzled in her lilac satin outfit. The ensemble consisted of a knotted crop top with balloon sleeves and a pair of matching trousers. She completed her look with sunglasses and left her hair open in curls.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan looked dapper in his airport look. (Source: Virender Chawla) Aamir Khan looked dapper in his airport look. (Source: Virender Chawla)

Aamir Khan was clicked at the airport, looking super cool and suave. He kept it absolutely comfortable in black trousers, a blue T-shirt and an unbuttoned black shirt.

Kriti Sanon

Beautiful Kriti Sanon was spotted at the airport. (Source: Virender Chawla) Beautiful Kriti Sanon was spotted at the airport. (Source: Virender Chawla)

Kriti Sanon perfectly blended comfort and style in her latest airport look. She looked amazing in a beige turtleneck co-0rd set consisting of a cropped sweatshirt and matching mini skirt. A pair of white sneakers and a black handbag rounded off her look.

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma was spotted at the airport. (Source: Virender Chawla) Adah Sharma was spotted at the airport. (Source: Virender Chawla)

Adah Sharma looked super cool in her T-shirt dress featuring animated print, which she paired with white sneakers and a lilac cap. Her funky mask was the major highlight of her airport look.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka and Vivek were spotted at the airport. (Source: Virender Chawla) Divyanka and Vivek were spotted at the airport. (Source: Virender Chawla)

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya opted for comfortable ensembles for transit. While Divyanka wore a black kaftan dress with a v-neckline and white geometric prints, Vivek was spotted in a maroon t-shirt and blue jeans along with Nike Jordans.

