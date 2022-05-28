scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Airport Fashion: Kartik Aaryan to Katrina Kaif, celebs opt for comfy-chic looks

A slew of celebrities was spotted at the airport this week, stepping up their fashion game

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 28, 2022 12:30:24 pm
airport fashion, bollywood, celebrities, Indian expressCheck out this week's top airport fashion moments. (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Angshuman Maity)

Count on B-town celebrities to draw attention to their wardrobe choices, every time they step out. A slew of celebrities was spotted at the airport this week, stepping up their fashion game with comfortable yet stylish outfits.

Take a look at who wore what to the airport this week.

Raveena Tandon

Bollywood, airport fashion, Indian express The actress Raveena was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon’s recent airport appearance was a perfect blend of casual and chic as she was seen wearing a tie-dye co-ord set – a loose blue shirt with matching trousers.

Tamannaah Bhatia

airport fashion, bollywood, Indian express Tamannaah kept it cool and casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport. Her look consisted of a blue chic jacket and black skin-fit jeggings, which she teamed with white-framed retro sunglasses and a pair of white Nike sneakers.

Isha Koppikar

airport fashion, bollywood, indian express Isha Koppikar was spotted with her family.  (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Isha Koppikar sported a cool athleisure look as she stepped out with her family. The powder-blue printed set was teamed with a pair of sneakers and sunglasses.

Sara Ali Khan

bollywood, airport fashion, sara ali, Indian Express Sara Ali Khan kept it stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan never fails to turn heads with her impeccable off-duty style. Here, she can be seen wearing a blue metallic oversized long-sleeved jacket with printed tights and a pink crop top.

Kartik Aaryan

airport fashion, bollywood, Indian express Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan kept it casual and cool in a black t-shirt teamed with blue denim jeans. He completed the look with brown boots, a backpack and sunglasses.

Katrina Kaif

katrina, Bollywood, Indian express Katrina looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif was seen in a washed-out denim jacket teamed with a white tee and matching track pants. White sneakers and sunglasses rounded off her look.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

airport fashion, Bollywood, Indian express The newlywed couple was spotted at the airport recently.  (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Newlyweds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar looked lovely in comfy-casuals at the airport. While Farhan opted for an olive green hoodie with a blue tee and matching trousers, Shibani was seen in an oversized black hoodie and distressed denim jeans.

Pooja Hegde

airport fashion, bollywood, Indian express Pooja kept it casual and chic at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After impressing us with her gorgeous Cannes 2022 looks, Pooja Hegde made a stylish appearance at the airport. She was seen wearing a printed blazer over a black bralette and blue boyfriend jeans.

