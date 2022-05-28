Airport Fashion: Kartik Aaryan to Katrina Kaif, celebs opt for comfy-chic looks

May 28, 2022 12:30:24 pm
Count on B-town celebrities to draw attention to their wardrobe choices, every time they step out. A slew of celebrities was spotted at the airport this week, stepping up their fashion game with comfortable yet stylish outfits.
Take a look at who wore what to the airport this week.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Raveena Tandon
Best of Express Premium
Raveena Tandon’s recent airport appearance was a perfect blend of casual and chic as she was seen wearing a tie-dye co-ord set – a loose blue shirt with matching trousers.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport. Her look consisted of a blue chic jacket and black skin-fit jeggings, which she teamed with white-framed retro sunglasses and a pair of white Nike sneakers.
Isha Koppikar
Isha Koppikar sported a cool athleisure look as she stepped out with her family. The powder-blue printed set was teamed with a pair of sneakers and sunglasses.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan never fails to turn heads with her impeccable off-duty style. Here, she can be seen wearing a blue metallic oversized long-sleeved jacket with printed tights and a pink crop top.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan kept it casual and cool in a black t-shirt teamed with blue denim jeans. He completed the look with brown boots, a backpack and sunglasses.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif was seen in a washed-out denim jacket teamed with a white tee and matching track pants. White sneakers and sunglasses rounded off her look.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar
Newlyweds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar looked lovely in comfy-casuals at the airport. While Farhan opted for an olive green hoodie with a blue tee and matching trousers, Shibani was seen in an oversized black hoodie and distressed denim jeans.
Pooja Hegde
After impressing us with her gorgeous Cannes 2022 looks, Pooja Hegde made a stylish appearance at the airport. She was seen wearing a printed blazer over a black bralette and blue boyfriend jeans.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-