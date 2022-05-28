Airport Fashion: Kartik Aaryan to Katrina Kaif, celebs opt for comfy-chic looks

Count on B-town celebrities to draw attention to their wardrobe choices, every time they step out. A slew of celebrities was spotted at the airport this week, stepping up their fashion game with comfortable yet stylish outfits.

Take a look at who wore what to the airport this week.

Raveena Tandon

The actress Raveena was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actress Raveena was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon’s recent airport appearance was a perfect blend of casual and chic as she was seen wearing a tie-dye co-ord set – a loose blue shirt with matching trousers.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah kept it cool and casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tamannaah kept it cool and casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport. Her look consisted of a blue chic jacket and black skin-fit jeggings, which she teamed with white-framed retro sunglasses and a pair of white Nike sneakers.

Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar was spotted with her family. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Isha Koppikar was spotted with her family. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Isha Koppikar sported a cool athleisure look as she stepped out with her family. The powder-blue printed set was teamed with a pair of sneakers and sunglasses.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan kept it stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan kept it stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan never fails to turn heads with her impeccable off-duty style. Here, she can be seen wearing a blue metallic oversized long-sleeved jacket with printed tights and a pink crop top.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan kept it casual and cool in a black t-shirt teamed with blue denim jeans. He completed the look with brown boots, a backpack and sunglasses.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif was seen in a washed-out denim jacket teamed with a white tee and matching track pants. White sneakers and sunglasses rounded off her look.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

The newlywed couple was spotted at the airport recently. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The newlywed couple was spotted at the airport recently. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Newlyweds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar looked lovely in comfy-casuals at the airport. While Farhan opted for an olive green hoodie with a blue tee and matching trousers, Shibani was seen in an oversized black hoodie and distressed denim jeans.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja kept it casual and chic at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Pooja kept it casual and chic at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After impressing us with her gorgeous Cannes 2022 looks, Pooja Hegde made a stylish appearance at the airport. She was seen wearing a printed blazer over a black bralette and blue boyfriend jeans.

