Saturday, March 26, 2022
Airport fashion: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty, celebs keep it comfy-chic

Take a look at what your favourite Bollywood celebrities wore to the airport

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 26, 2022 5:25:04 pm
Airport FashionSeek inspiration from your favourite Bollywood stars' transit style statements. (Source: Varinder Chawla, designed by Abhishek Mitra)

While Bollywood celebrities are known for their impeccable sense of style on-screen, they never fail to make a mark with their chic personal wardrobes too. From red carpet events to airports, they always manage to leave us in awe of their chic sartorial picks.

As such, if you’re travelling soon or just looking for some transit style inspiration, you’ve come to the right place. Take a look at a few of your favourite Bollywood celebrities who were spotted in summer-ready outfits at the airport, looking lovely as ever.

ALSO READ |Jalsa actor Vidya Balan ditches saris for chic formal wear; take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Kareena The actor sported a no make-up look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor served some serious comfy-chic vibes as she stepped out of the airport with baby Jeh and sister Karishma Kapoor. Dressed in a pair of digitally printed silk co-ords, she looked absolutely gorgeous. She teamed it with a pair of stylish, neon-green sunglasses and accentuated the look with barely-there make-up and hair tied in a sleek bun.

Suniel Shetty

Sunil The actor was masked up. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Suniel Shetty showed up at the airport dressed in a suave avatar wearing a fitted, black shirt paired with light washed jeans. He combined the look with dark sunglasses and well-worn white sneakers.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana The actor flaunted a victory sign as she posed for photographers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor looked pristine in a bright white cotton salwar suit paired with a matching dupatta. She paired the ensemble with white loafers and carried a mauve-nude coloured bag. She sported a fresh-faced make-up look and let her tresses loose except a few strands. Completing the look was a pair of white pearl earrings and a matching necklace.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa The actor chose a comfortable ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Shilpa Shetty looked trendy in her pink and white tye-dye co-ords which featured full sleeves and trousers. She paired the chic and comfortable look with a pair of white lace-up sneakers. It was endearing to see her daughter wearing a matching outfit!

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal The actor struck a pretty pose. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Mrunal Thakur struck a pretty pose as she donned a dull blue, fitted midi-dress and paired it with an oversized black coat. She didn’t wear any make-up and instead, wore a pair of dark glasses. For accessories, the actor chose a black bag rimmed with gold accents and rounded off the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika We loved the denim-on-denim look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor wore a stylish denim jumpsuit featuring short sleeves and buttons. She posed for shutterbugs in a retro pink pair of sunglasses, a cap and minimal make-up. She accentuated the look even further with white Gucci flats.

Sunil Grover

Sunil The actor and comedian looked stylish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Sunil Grover looked dapper in a stylish outfit at the airport. He was clad in a black denim jacket that featured unique dragons on both the sleeves and paired it with a black tee-shirt, blue denims and matching sneakers.

ALSO READ |iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Jennifer Lopez, Avril Lavigne, John Legend wow in stylish outfits

Farah Khan Kunder

Farah Khan Kunder The choreographer donned a comfortable black outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Farah Khan Kunder is well known for her comfortable albeit stylish outfits. Recently, she was spotted wearing a breezy black, maxi dress that featured a unique print. She paired the look with dark sunglasses and comfortable flat sandals.

