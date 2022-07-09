Airport fashion: Karan Johar to Shraddha Kapoor, celebs keep it stylish and cool

Don’t we all absolutely love travelling in comfort? But what holds more value today is how chic one looks when in transit. And when it comes to airport fashion, B-town celebs sure know how to make heads turn with their chic yet comfortable dressing sense. This week, a bunch of your favourite celebrities were spotted making a fashion statement and setting style goals.

Here are some airport looks that stole the show this week.

Athiya Shetty

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Athiya Shetty looked lowkey chic in a plain black t-shirt worn with high-rise trousers. She paired her attire with a black overlayer and finished the look with her hair tied in a bun.

Urvashi Rautela

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Urvashi Rautela looked like an epitome of beauty in a sky blue-grass green colour waist tie-up dress which had a silver pattern embroidered on it. Serving looks with her beautiful hair let down and a pair of black sunglasses, she chose to elevate her outfit with simple yet elegant sandals.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted with their little ones, looking all dapper. The family personified leisure in their white sneakers. Angad went all white whereas wifey Neha opted for an all-black cowl gown. Their eldest kiddo appeared in a denim jacket teamed with green lowers. The father-son duo were twinning in their choice of baseball caps.

Shraddha Kapoor

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor looks super stylish in her ensemble – the pants featured a pencil fit and the sky blue colour jacket had a formal structure, both of which were tied together with a white top she wore underneath. She finished her attire with pointy stilettoes and rager sunglasses.

Karan Johar

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After Ranveer Singh, the only man to pick the most unconventional of clothes is none other than Karan Johar. Known for his sartorial choices, he wore an all-black outfit with a denim jacket and added quirk with his statement sunglasses. Spotted with his kids Yash and Roohi, the little ones were seen giving their dad a competition.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked all swagger. Carrying Dior’s signature tote bag, Kiara teamed a pair of light blue jeans with a green colour deep-neck sweater. Sidharth, on the other hand, complemented her with a blue sweatshirt worn over grey joggers. Both of them chose comfy sports shoes.

