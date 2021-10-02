Airport fashion: Kangana Ranaut to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs sport stylish looks

B-Town celebrities always keep up their fashion game. From red carpet events to airports, they never fail to make a statement with their style. Their airport looks always manage to grab the attention of fans. This week, too, a host of celebrities were spotted at the airport, making a stylish appearance. Take a look at some of the best airport fashion moments from this week.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra kept it dapper at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sidharth Malhotra kept it dapper at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra looked absolutely dapper as he donned an all-black ensemble for his airport appearance. He looked stylish in a black tee, matching baggy pants and a jacket.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Staying true to her style, Kangana Ranaut was seen wearing a simple and elegant white suit to the airport. She carried a brown handbag and wore a pair of white flats.

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra looked beautiful at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aahana Kumra looked beautiful at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aahana Kumra looked chic at the airport in a white crop paired with a denim skirt with a side slit. She completed the look with white sneakers.

Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Amyra Dastur was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Amyra Dastur kept it stylish and comfortable as wore a strappy white crop top and a pair of striped blue trousers. She completed the look with white sneakers.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi looked sporty at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Siddhant Chaturvedi looked sporty at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Siddhant Chaturvedi kept his look sporty and playful as he wore a pair of grey pants, a black tee and a multicoloured jacket. He rounded off the look with a pair of yellow shoes.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde looked chic and stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde looked chic and stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde looked chic and stylish as she wore a black crop teamed with a matching mini skirt. She elevated the look with a long brown jacket and olive green ankle-length boots.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty looked absolutely lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty looked absolutely lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Diana Penty looked lovely as wore a floral kurta set to the airport. She kept her look minimal yet elegant. To round off this look, she opted for a brown handbag.

Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Zarine Khan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Zarine Khan kept her airport look casual. She was spotted wearing a yellow top paired with flared blue jeans and sneakers.

