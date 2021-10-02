Airport fashion: Kangana Ranaut to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs sport stylish looks

October 2, 2021 4:30:53 pm
B-Town celebrities always keep up their fashion game. From red carpet events to airports, they never fail to make a statement with their style. Their airport looks always manage to grab the attention of fans. This week, too, a host of celebrities were spotted at the airport, making a stylish appearance. Take a look at some of the best airport fashion moments from this week.
Sidharth Malhotra looked absolutely dapper as he donned an all-black ensemble for his airport appearance. He looked stylish in a black tee, matching baggy pants and a jacket.
Kangana Ranaut
Staying true to her style, Kangana Ranaut was seen wearing a simple and elegant white suit to the airport. She carried a brown handbag and wore a pair of white flats.
Aahana Kumra
Aahana Kumra looked chic at the airport in a white crop paired with a denim skirt with a side slit. She completed the look with white sneakers.
Amyra Dastur
Amyra Dastur kept it stylish and comfortable as wore a strappy white crop top and a pair of striped blue trousers. She completed the look with white sneakers.
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi kept his look sporty and playful as he wore a pair of grey pants, a black tee and a multicoloured jacket. He rounded off the look with a pair of yellow shoes.
Pooja Hegde looked chic and stylish as she wore a black crop teamed with a matching mini skirt. She elevated the look with a long brown jacket and olive green ankle-length boots.
Diana Penty
Diana Penty looked lovely as wore a floral kurta set to the airport. She kept her look minimal yet elegant. To round off this look, she opted for a brown handbag.
Zarine Khan
Zarine Khan kept her airport look casual. She was spotted wearing a yellow top paired with flared blue jeans and sneakers.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-