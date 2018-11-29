Airport fashion: Kangana Ranaut, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajol show how to ace travel style

When it comes to airport fashion, Kangana Ranaut has always put her best fashion foot forward. Doing so yet again, the actor stunned in her latest look when she was spotted in a rather formal outfit in Mumbai airport.

The Manikarnika actor sported a pair of skinny fit grey trousers and teamed it with a silk, lilac-hued top, both from H&M. She further layered it with a checkered grey longline overcoat from Miumiu. Combining the outfit with silver Tom Ford stilettos, black cat eye sunnies and a Miumiu handbag, we think she made a perfect winter style statement. A neat updo with nude make-up palette and deep red lips rounded off her look beautifully.

We also spotted Kajol at the airport looking lovely in a blue and white striped jumpsuit featuring a tie detailing on it. She combined it with an asymmetric leather jacket that added oomph to her look. A statement watch and oversized sunglasses gave finishing touches to her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who was also seen in the airport, opted for a chic look in a pair of white-washed jeans teamed with a black sweatshirt, white sneakers and a statement handbag. Minimal make-up and tousled wavy hairdo complemented her look.

We think all the actors nailed airport fashion and couldn’t decide who looked better.