Airport fashion: Parineeti Chopra to Badshah, celebs ace comfort dressing in style

Bollywood celebrities not only dress up for movies and red carpet events but also know how to turn heads with their excellent sense of fashion at the airport. They never fail to provide us with style inspiration even in their everyday clothing, and this time was no exception.

Many stars were spotted at the airport recently, teaching us how to dress for comfort in style. Take a look at some of the best fashion moments from the airport this week.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jasmin Bhasin was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in a grey athleisure ensemble and looked stunning as always. She finished off her ensemble with a baby pink topcoat, white shoes, and a black bag.

Rukshar Dhillon

Rukshar looks stylish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rukshar looks stylish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rukshar Dhillon looked incredibly stylish dressed in loose black pants and a cropped black top, with a nude colour cardigan. She looked extremely chic and wore sunglasses and white shoes to complete her attire. The actor’s hair were left open in curls.

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonu Nigam was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Returning after completing his quarantine period, Sonu Nigam was spotted at the airport wearing a plain grey full sleeves T-shirt with black sweatpants. The singer was also wearing a white cap and black shoes.

Badshah

Badshah poses for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Badshah poses for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Badshah was spotted at the airport wearing a comfortable outfit – sweatpants along with a jacket from Balenciaga. He posed for the paparazzi wearing white and black shoes with neon light, a cap and a black mask from Adidas.

Urfi Javed

Urvi pulls off a quirky tshirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Urvi pulls off a quirky tshirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Urfi Javed, who is known for her bold fashion choices, chose a white t-shirt with black leggings. The wording on the t-shirt said, “Not Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter.” She posed for the paparazzi and was holding a book in her hand.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra wears a warm outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra wears a warm outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra opted for a warm yet elegant ensemble this winter. She wore a brown monochrome co-ord combination with joggers and a sweatshirt. She also kept warm by wearing a long faux fur coat. Parineeti’s ensemble was completed by a pair of white shoes and a black handbag.

Urvashi Rautela

She looks stunning at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She looks stunning at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Urvashi Rautela was spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport looking stunning. She wore Nike Jordans and an acid green knee-length Neon crush dhoti drape dress.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

The couple was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The couple was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda wore casual outfits that were appealing. Kriti wore ripped denim pants with a white tee and a black jacket over top. Her vibrant green sneakers added a splash of colour to her ensemble. Pulkit wore a black basic shirt with dark blue denim pants and a black face mask. He wore shoes that were black, orange, and white.

