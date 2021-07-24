scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Airport fashion: Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, and other celebs spotted flying in style

Check out what your favourite celebrities wore to the airport

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2021 1:20:41 pm
airport fashion, airport looks, bollywood airport fashion, bollywood airport looks, celebrity fashion, celebrity looks, bollywood fashion, janhvi kapoor fashion looks, karan johar fashion, jacqueline fernandez fashion, aly goni, fashion, bollywood, indian expressCelebrities step out in style at the airport this week. (Photos: Varinder Chawla; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

With the lockdown restrictions easing, celebrities are stepping out. This week, too, a number of celebrities were spotted at the airport acing their fashion game. Let’s take a look at who wore what, and how they managed to impress us once again with their stylish avatars.

Yami Gautam

yami gautam airport fashion Yami Gautam looked beautiful at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam looked gorgeous at the airport as she was spotted wearing a deep red salwar suit. The newlywed actor completed the look with red bangles and a red bindi.

Karan Johar

karan johar airport fashion Karan Johar kept it stylish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar never misses taking his style a notch higher every time he steps out. His eccentric fashion choices always grab eyeballs. This time, too, he didn’t miss a chance to impress us with his oversized t-shirt and track pants look at the airport. He accessorised the look with silver sneakers and a backpack.

Pragya Jaiswal

pragya jaiswal airport fashion Pragya Jaiswal spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Pragya Jaiswal kept it stylish and chic in this cropped orange sweatshirt with black baggy jeans, white sneakers and a black pendant necklace, which gave the look a perfect, comfortable finish.

Daisy Shah

daisy shah airport Daisy Shah poses for the camera at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Daisy Shah chose a stylish look for her airport appearance. The actor wore an oversized shirt with skinny jeans. What caught our attention were the knee-length black boots and the Christian Dior bag that completed her look.

Khali

khali airport Khali made a rare appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The WWE wrestler opted for a simple and comfortable look for his rare airport sighting. He wore a black shirt and blue jeans as flew out of the city.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline made a beautiful appearance at the airport in this black and white bodycon dress. She looked stylish as she accessorised her look with black heels and a brown handbag.

Janhvi Kapoor

janhvi kapoor airport fashion Janhvi Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi looked splendid in this lilac dress paired with black sneakers and a black handbag. Her look was a perfect combination of fashion and comfort as she made her appearance at the airport.

Gauahar Khan

gauahar khan airport fashion Gauahar Khan chose a comfortable outfit for her airport appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Gauahar Khan aced comfortable airport fashion in this white t-shirt and black track pants look. She teamed the look with a black handbag and white sneakers.

Aly Goni

aly goni airport fashion Aly Goni spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aly Goni, who is a frequent sight at the airport nowadays, always gives us some amazing looks. This time, the actor was spotted wearing a printed t-shirt with blue jeans. He completed the look with a cap and sneakers.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja hegde airport fashion Pooja Hegde looked beautiful at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde’s look oozes comfort and style as she was spotted at the airport. She looked stunning in this multicoloured striped dress that she paired with a pair of flats and a brown sling bag.

Karishma Tanna

karishma tanna airport fashion Karishma Tanna made an appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karishma Tanna looked chic in this white smiley t-shirt that she paired with a pair of blue jeans and white sneakers. She looked stylish in this casual look.

