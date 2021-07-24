Airport fashion: Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, and other celebs spotted flying in style

Celebrities step out in style at the airport this week. (Photos: Varinder Chawla; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

With the lockdown restrictions easing, celebrities are stepping out. This week, too, a number of celebrities were spotted at the airport acing their fashion game. Let’s take a look at who wore what, and how they managed to impress us once again with their stylish avatars.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam looked beautiful at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam looked beautiful at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam looked gorgeous at the airport as she was spotted wearing a deep red salwar suit. The newlywed actor completed the look with red bangles and a red bindi.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar kept it stylish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar kept it stylish at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar never misses taking his style a notch higher every time he steps out. His eccentric fashion choices always grab eyeballs. This time, too, he didn’t miss a chance to impress us with his oversized t-shirt and track pants look at the airport. He accessorised the look with silver sneakers and a backpack.

Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Pragya Jaiswal spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Pragya Jaiswal kept it stylish and chic in this cropped orange sweatshirt with black baggy jeans, white sneakers and a black pendant necklace, which gave the look a perfect, comfortable finish.

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah poses for the camera at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Daisy Shah poses for the camera at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Daisy Shah chose a stylish look for her airport appearance. The actor wore an oversized shirt with skinny jeans. What caught our attention were the knee-length black boots and the Christian Dior bag that completed her look.

Khali

Khali made a rare appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Khali made a rare appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The WWE wrestler opted for a simple and comfortable look for his rare airport sighting. He wore a black shirt and blue jeans as flew out of the city.

ALSO READ | Vidya Balan does it yet again — steals the show with her sari look

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline made a beautiful appearance at the airport in this black and white bodycon dress. She looked stylish as she accessorised her look with black heels and a brown handbag.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi looked splendid in this lilac dress paired with black sneakers and a black handbag. Her look was a perfect combination of fashion and comfort as she made her appearance at the airport.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan chose a comfortable outfit for her airport appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Gauahar Khan chose a comfortable outfit for her airport appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Gauahar Khan aced comfortable airport fashion in this white t-shirt and black track pants look. She teamed the look with a black handbag and white sneakers.

Aly Goni

Aly Goni spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aly Goni spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aly Goni, who is a frequent sight at the airport nowadays, always gives us some amazing looks. This time, the actor was spotted wearing a printed t-shirt with blue jeans. He completed the look with a cap and sneakers.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde looked beautiful at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde looked beautiful at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde’s look oozes comfort and style as she was spotted at the airport. She looked stunning in this multicoloured striped dress that she paired with a pair of flats and a brown sling bag.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna made an appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karishma Tanna made an appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karishma Tanna looked chic in this white smiley t-shirt that she paired with a pair of blue jeans and white sneakers. She looked stylish in this casual look.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle