Airport fashion: Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, and other celebs spotted flying in style

With the lockdown restrictions easing, celebrities are stepping out. This week, too, a number of celebrities were spotted at the airport acing their fashion game. Let’s take a look at who wore what, and how they managed to impress us once again with their stylish avatars.
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam looked gorgeous at the airport as she was spotted wearing a deep red salwar suit. The newlywed actor completed the look with red bangles and a red bindi.
Karan Johar never misses taking his style a notch higher every time he steps out. His eccentric fashion choices always grab eyeballs. This time, too, he didn’t miss a chance to impress us with his oversized t-shirt and track pants look at the airport. He accessorised the look with silver sneakers and a backpack.
Pragya Jaiswal
Pragya Jaiswal kept it stylish and chic in this cropped orange sweatshirt with black baggy jeans, white sneakers and a black pendant necklace, which gave the look a perfect, comfortable finish.
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah chose a stylish look for her airport appearance. The actor wore an oversized shirt with skinny jeans. What caught our attention were the knee-length black boots and the Christian Dior bag that completed her look.
Khali
The WWE wrestler opted for a simple and comfortable look for his rare airport sighting. He wore a black shirt and blue jeans as flew out of the city.
Jacqueline made a beautiful appearance at the airport in this black and white bodycon dress. She looked stylish as she accessorised her look with black heels and a brown handbag.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi looked splendid in this lilac dress paired with black sneakers and a black handbag. Her look was a perfect combination of fashion and comfort as she made her appearance at the airport.
Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan aced comfortable airport fashion in this white t-shirt and black track pants look. She teamed the look with a black handbag and white sneakers.
Aly Goni
Aly Goni, who is a frequent sight at the airport nowadays, always gives us some amazing looks. This time, the actor was spotted wearing a printed t-shirt with blue jeans. He completed the look with a cap and sneakers.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde’s look oozes comfort and style as she was spotted at the airport. She looked stunning in this multicoloured striped dress that she paired with a pair of flats and a brown sling bag.
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna looked chic in this white smiley t-shirt that she paired with a pair of blue jeans and white sneakers. She looked stylish in this casual look.
