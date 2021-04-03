Airport fashion: Here are the best looks we spotted recently; see pics

Travelling in style is important but what holds more value is how comfortable one is when in transit. This is exactly why we turn to our favourite Bollywood celebs because they make the mark in both these aspects. Look no further because these recent looks will leave you wanting more fashion cues! Check them out below.

Mithila Palkar

Mithila kept it easy with her attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mithila kept it easy with her attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We spotted the actor at the airport and could not be more elated! She kept it chilled out in a powder blue co-ord set featuring a crop top and slightly flared pants. This was paired with basic white sneakers and a black waist pouch.

Vaani Kapoor

The actor looked as pretty as a picture. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor looked as pretty as a picture. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

This is our favourite look from recent times. Vaani Kapoor kept it classy in a checkered dress and a rectangular pair of sunglasses. The look was paired with basic black flats.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

The couple was spotted at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The couple was spotted at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jasmin Bhasin kept it stylish in a black crop top pair with high-waist silk pants and a pair of black flats. The look was completed with a Louis Vuitton flat. While Aly Goni kept it dapper in a grey sweatshirt, denim and chunky sneakers.

Sunny Leone

We love the little stars on her sneakers! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We love the little stars on her sneakers! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone kept it pretty in a light cotton dress with a tie-detailing near the waist. However, it is the little stars on her sneakers that stole the show.

Nimrat Kaur

The actor officially called in the summer in this breezy kurti set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor officially called in the summer in this breezy kurti set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nimrat Kaur was spotted in a light pink Kurti with lace pants and embellished juttis. Keeping it simple, the actor ditched makeup and instead opted for a pair of basic teardrop earrings.

