scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 03, 2021
Latest news

Airport fashion: Here are the best looks we spotted recently; see pics

Your favourite actors are slaying with their airport looks!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 3, 2021 11:25:24 am
Which is your favourite look? (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Travelling in style is important but what holds more value is how comfortable one is when in transit. This is exactly why we turn to our favourite Bollywood celebs because they make the mark in both these aspects. Look no further because these recent looks will leave you wanting more fashion cues! Check them out below.

READ |Airport fashion: Your favourite B-Town actors keep it easy during transit

Mithila Palkar

Mithila kept it easy with her attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We spotted the actor at the airport and could not be more elated! She kept it chilled out in a powder blue co-ord set featuring a crop top and slightly flared pants. This was paired with basic white sneakers and a black waist pouch.

Vaani Kapoor

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The actor looked as pretty as a picture. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

This is our favourite look from recent times. Vaani Kapoor kept it classy in a checkered dress and a rectangular pair of sunglasses. The look was paired with basic black flats.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

The couple was spotted at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jasmin Bhasin kept it stylish in a black crop top pair with high-waist silk pants and a pair of black flats. The look was completed with a Louis Vuitton flat. While Aly Goni kept it dapper in a grey sweatshirt, denim and chunky sneakers.

Sunny Leone

We love the little stars on her sneakers! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone kept it pretty in a light cotton dress with a tie-detailing near the waist. However, it is the little stars on her sneakers that stole the show.

READ |From Parineeti Chopra to Karisma Kapoor: Here are the best airport looks we spotted recently

Nimrat Kaur

The actor officially called in the summer in this breezy kurti set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nimrat Kaur was spotted in a light pink Kurti with lace pants and embellished juttis. Keeping it simple, the actor ditched makeup and instead opted for a pair of basic teardrop earrings.

READ |Airport looks: From Ayushmann Khurrana to Karan Johar and more, men who slayed it effortlessly

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Devotees gather to observe Good Friday at Delhi’s Sacred Heart Cathedral

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 03: Latest News

Advertisement
x