Airport Fashion: Harnaaz Sandhu’s returns to India in a shimmery gown, Ranveer-Deepika stun again

The airport witnesses more fashion experiments and daring looks than the red carpets do. And this week was no different, with 83 actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh setting the bar high as always, and Harnaaz Sandhu making a glittery comeback to India after winning the Miss Universe crown.

Take a look at what some of B-town’s favourite celebrities wore this week for their travels.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

This week, Padukone and Singh set the bar high with one fashionable look after the other. They came back from Dubai after promoting their movie 83 in coats and jackets, paired with sneakers.

Nora Fatehi in a brown jogger and jacket set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nora Fatehi in a brown jogger and jacket set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nora Fatehi put comfort first while donning this athleisure outfit. She paired her brown joggers with a brown jacket and a black strappy crop, black sneakers, and a sling bag for a laid-back look.

Newly weds Newly weds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on coming back to Mumbai post their wedding in Rajasthan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The newlywed couple cut a pretty picture as they made their first public appearance after they tied the knot, donned in Sabyasachi outfits and accessories.

Alia Bhatt in a comfy, oversized outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt loves to sport oversized, baggy clothes, but she keeps them infrequent and mostly reserved for her travels. This time, she opted for baggy jeans with a cropped, frayed hem pink jacket, white crop top, a Dior book tote bag which she accessorised with statement platform ‘daddy’ sneakers and simple golden hoops.

Harnaaz Sandhu in Mumbai airport after coming back from Eilat, Israel where the Miss Universe 2021 pageant was held. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Harnaaz Sandhu in Mumbai airport after coming back from Eilat, Israel where the Miss Universe 2021 pageant was held. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Harnaaz Sandhu came back to Mumbai after winning the Miss Universe 2021 crown, bringing it home after 21 years. So, it was natural that her homecoming was nothing short of grand. She wore a glittery red form-fitting gown by Bhawna Rao and wore her Miss Universe sash as her defining accessory.

