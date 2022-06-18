scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Airport fashion: From Karan-Tejasswi to Huma Qureshi, celebs keep it easy-breezy

Here's what your favourite celebs wore to the airport this week!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 18, 2022 5:30:55 pm
B-town celebs never fail to keep up with the fashion trends (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Angshuman Maity )

This week, B-town celebs opted for fuss-free, comfortable and chic looks for their airport appearances. From formal power suits to oversized t-shirts, we could spot a diverse fashion canvas, and we totally loved it!

Take a look at some of the most eye-catching airport looks of this week.

Karan kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

The couple looked chic in their latest airport look (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While Karan Kundrra opted for a turquoise green t-shirt and paired it with simple black pants, Tejasswi Prakash wore a light and breezy light purple crop top and paired it with matching flared bottoms.

Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik’s look was a perfect fit for summers (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Armaan Malik’s airport look was perfect for the ongoing summer season. The young singer wore a bright yellow beach shirt over a plain white t-shirt and paired it with denim jeans.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela in a bright red power suit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Urvashi Rautela opted for a formal blood-red power suit and accessorised it with black sunglasses and a pair of transparent heels.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The couple had gone on a vacation to Maldives (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Trust Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to always leave you in awe of their style. The couple was spotted in contrasting colours as they returned from their mini-vacation. While Anushka wore a black crop top and pants, Virat chose a white loose shirt and paired it with matching trousers.

Malaika Arora

The actress looked beautiful in her traditional attire ( Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora was seen in an easy-breezy ethnic look at the airport as she opted for a white printed kurta-palazzo set. She paired it with a pair of traditional juttis and black sunglasses.

Shirley Setia

Shirley Setia kept her look casual (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shirley Setia was spotted wearing a checked tank top with ripped jeans, looking chic as ever. She paired her attire with cute pink sneakers and a black sling bag.

Huma Qureshi

The actress looked stylish in her outfit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was seen wearing a printed yellow oversized t-shirt with ripped denim jeans and white sports shoes. The yellow cap and the brown coloured Gucci bag elevated her casual look further.

Mira Kapoor

Mira Rajput looked elegant yet simple at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mira Kapoor wore a blank tank top with a pair of bell-bottom denim jeans. She paired it with a bright yellow bag and transparent heels. Her dazzling white pendant and black eyeglasses added to her ensemble.

