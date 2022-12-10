Airport fashion: Sonam Kapoor to Nora Fatehi, celebs keep it super chic

As always, B-town celebs put their fashion foot forward this week with many actors sporting super chic and comfy looks at the airport. This week, they blended style and comfort, serving lessons on how to make your transit fashionable.

Take a look at the best-styled celebrities who impressed us with their airport look this week.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi made a super cool appearance at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nora Fatehi made a super cool appearance at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nora Fatehi looked uber chic in a white Fendi sports bra paired with printed joggers. Nora paired the look with a powder blue jersey and white and blue sports shoes. She tied her hair into a ponytail with front bangs and accessorised the look with a pair of silver hoops and back shades.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor yet again impressed us with her style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor yet again impressed us with her style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

As always, Sonam Kapoor impressed fashion police with her airport look. The actor choose a beige turtle neck dress which she styled with an off-white long coat, black boots, and a black bag. She styled her mid-parted hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. A pair of hoops, brown shades with white frames, and dewy makeup rounded off her look.

Sanya Malhotra

What do you think of Sanya Malhotra’s all-black look? (Photo: Varinder Chawla) What do you think of Sanya Malhotra’s all-black look? (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanya chose an all-black look for her airport appearance. She wore a black co-ord set that comes with a button-down full sleeves shirt and flared pants. She paired the look with a black Louis Vuitton sling bag and black sunnies. The actor wore her curly hair open and went for a natural look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor looked ethereal in a yellow-coloured ethenic outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor looked ethereal in a yellow-coloured ethenic outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha wore a traditional outfit to the airport. The actor looked like a ray of sun in an all-yellow ensemble. The yellow coloured dress comes with a V neckline and she styled the ethnic wear with the same coloured net dupatta that featured gota patti work. She accessorised this look with a pair of dainty gold jhumkas and a multi-coloured shoulder bag.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik looked stylish in a casual look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik looked stylish in a casual look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik rocked a casual look in a black t-shirt paired with blue denim jeans. The actor styled the look with a black jacket. He paired the look with black shoes and a matching cap.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!