scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Airport fashion: Sonam Kapoor to Nora Fatehi, celebs keep it super chic

Here's what your favourite celebs wore to the airport this week!

Don't miss out on this week's super stylish airport looks. (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Angshuman Maity)

As always, B-town celebs put their fashion foot forward this week with many actors sporting super chic and comfy looks at the airport. This week, they blended style and comfort, serving lessons on how to make your transit fashionable.

Take a look at the best-styled celebrities who impressed us with their airport look this week.

Also Read |Airport fashion: From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, celebs travel in style

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi made a super cool appearance at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nora Fatehi looked uber chic in a white Fendi sports bra paired with printed joggers. Nora paired the look with a powder blue jersey and white and blue sports shoes. She tied her hair into a ponytail with front bangs and accessorised the look with a pair of silver hoops and back shades.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centresPremium
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centres

Sonam Kapoor 

Sonam Kapoor yet again impressed us with her style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

As always, Sonam Kapoor impressed fashion police with her airport look. The actor choose a beige turtle neck dress which she styled with an off-white long coat, black boots, and a black bag. She styled her mid-parted hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. A pair of hoops, brown shades with white frames, and dewy makeup rounded off her look.

Sanya Malhotra

What do you think of Sanya Malhotra’s all-black look? (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanya chose an all-black look for her airport appearance. She wore a black co-ord set that comes with a button-down full sleeves shirt and flared pants. She paired the look with a black Louis Vuitton sling bag and black sunnies. The actor wore her curly hair open and went for a natural look.

Also Read |Airport fashion: Suhana Khan to Shehnaaz Gill, celebs keep it stylish

Shraddha Kapoor

Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor looked ethereal in a yellow-coloured ethenic outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha wore a traditional outfit to the airport. The actor looked like a ray of sun in an all-yellow ensemble. The yellow coloured dress comes with a V neckline and she styled the ethnic wear with the same coloured net dupatta that featured gota patti work. She accessorised this look with a pair of dainty gold jhumkas and a multi-coloured shoulder bag.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik looked stylish in a casual look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik rocked a casual look in a black t-shirt paired with blue denim jeans. The actor styled the look with a black jacket. He paired the look with black shoes and a matching cap.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 12:30:53 pm
Next Story

Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema goes independent: how does that impact Joe Biden’s party in the US Congress?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Happy birthday, Dia Mirza: Times the ‘Thappad’ actor mesmerised with her graceful ethnic looks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close