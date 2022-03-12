Airport fashion: From Malaika Arora to Kiara Advani, celebs serve travel style inspiration

March 12, 2022 12:30:27 pm
B- town celebrities like to travel in style and comfort. And every time, they take their fashion game a notch higher with their chic sartorial choices. From co-ord sets to tie-dye prints, take a look at the celebrities who aced their airport look this week.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora is one of the most stylish celebrities and never fails to impress with her sartorial choices. She was spotted this week at the airport looking extremely elegant in a white chikankari suit with a hint of sheer.
Kiara Advani
Actor Kiara Advani was spotted this week at the airport sporting a comfortable athleisure outfit. Pairing a dark grey crop top with light grey leggings, she added a pop of colour to her outfit with a pink tie-dye denim jacket. She finished her outfit with a stylish pair of sneakers and carried a blue tote bag as the perfect accessory.
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur kept it cool and comfortable, pairing a white tank top with baggy cargo pants. She tied a blue denim jacket around her waist and accessorised her look with a black baseball hat.The actor completed her look with a pair of uber cool black and white sneakers.
Rashmika Mandanna
Actor Rashmika Mandanna looked chic and casual in her athleisure monotone outfit. The talented actor donned a pink tracksuit and completed her look with a pair of white T strap Flats. She accessorised her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses.
Cricketer Suresh Raina looked cool and casual, sporting a plain white tee with a zip up hoodie and a pair of black jeans. He wore grey sports shoes and accessorised his look with a pair of black sunglasses and carried a blue backpack along.
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha was spotted in a trendy and stylish look at the airport this week. She wore a chic cut out top with high waist white jeans and a pair of white sneakers. She accessorised her look with a black Louis Vuitton bag and a pair of oversized white rimmed sunglasses.
Dia Mirza
Actor Dia Mirza looked pretty in her casual and comfortable outfit. She wore a white shirt with a pair of blue denims, finishing her look with stylish white sneakers.
Jay Bhanushali
Actor Jay Bhanushali kept it cool and casual in a black tee, fitted cargo pants and a pair of stylish yellow sneakers. He accessorised his look with a pair of black sunglasses.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-