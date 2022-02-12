Airport Fashion: Katrina Kaif to Yami Gautam, celebs opted for minimal athleisure looks

February 12, 2022 3:25:51 pm
The fashion mandate for travelling remains the same for most celebs — comfort first. And what’s more comfortable yet sporty-chic than athleisure? From Katrina Kaif’s all-black look to Nora Fatehi’s chic ensemble, check out what your favourite stars wore this week.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif was spotted at the airport in a super casual look at the airport. She was wearing an all-black ensemble with a zipper sweatshirt and sweatpants with high top boots.
Mira Rajput
Mira Rajput kept her look basic and comfy. She wore a fuzzy off-white sweater with indigo blue trousers with star motifs and paired it with white sneakers. She completed her look with a Christian Dior tote bag and her hair tied in a ponytail.
Yami Gautam Dhar and Aditya Dhar
Yami, whose personal style, too, leans on chic and casual, wore an oversized lemon-yellow sweatshirt with black leggings and sneakers, and carried an oversized messenger bag. Aditya wore a blue plaid jacket with blue denim and a black t-shirt.
Gauahar Khan
The actor arrived in the city in style. She wore tie-dye sweatpants with a camisole and carried a Louis Vuitton bag with her matching tie-dye sweatshirt.
As per his personal style, Siddharth looked dapper in an icy blue hoodie and joggers set which he paired with a printed tee. He finished the look with a pair of multi-coloured sneakers and aviators.
Nora Fatehi
Nora always likes a dash of glam-chic in her looks, and this one is no different. She wore one of the season’s staples — an oversized blazer — in a nude palette with matching trousers. She paired it with a high neck sweater and nude pumps with a mini handbag.
Malaika Arora
The actor is always dressed to impress. She wore a black corset top with white high-waisted wide trousers and black heels. She added a plaid overcoat with neon checks to complete her look.
Sanya Malhotra
If there’s one look from this week that was the most relatable, it has to be Sanya Malhotra’s. The Pagglait actor wore an oversized t-shirt with a pair of leggings and basic white sneakers. She was carrying a jacket in hand, and her accessories included a Louis Vuitton tote bag and an orange bucket hat for a pop of colour.
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar
The newly married couple was spotted as they returned from their honeymoon in Kashmir. While Mouni wore a black Prada tracksuit with black sneakers, Suraj Nambiar wore blue sweatpants with a basic T-shirt layered with a leather jacket.
