Airport Fashion: Katrina Kaif to Yami Gautam, celebs opted for minimal athleisure looks

The fashion mandate for travelling remains the same for most celebs — comfort first. And what’s more comfortable yet sporty-chic than athleisure? From Katrina Kaif’s all-black look to Nora Fatehi’s chic ensemble, check out what your favourite stars wore this week.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina’s all-black was crisp and athletic. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina’s all-black was crisp and athletic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif was spotted at the airport in a super casual look at the airport. She was wearing an all-black ensemble with a zipper sweatshirt and sweatpants with high top boots.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput was clad in a fuzzy sweater. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mira Rajput was clad in a fuzzy sweater. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mira Rajput kept her look basic and comfy. She wore a fuzzy off-white sweater with indigo blue trousers with star motifs and paired it with white sneakers. She completed her look with a Christian Dior tote bag and her hair tied in a ponytail.

Yami Gautam Dhar and Aditya Dhar

The couple was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The couple was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Yami, whose personal style, too, leans on chic and casual, wore an oversized lemon-yellow sweatshirt with black leggings and sneakers, and carried an oversized messenger bag. Aditya wore a blue plaid jacket with blue denim and a black t-shirt.

Gauahar Khan

The actor was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor arrived in the city in style. She wore tie-dye sweatpants with a camisole and carried a Louis Vuitton bag with her matching tie-dye sweatshirt.

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Siddharth Malhotra spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

As per his personal style, Siddharth looked dapper in an icy blue hoodie and joggers set which he paired with a printed tee. He finished the look with a pair of multi-coloured sneakers and aviators.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looked her usual chic self. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nora Fatehi looked her usual chic self. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nora always likes a dash of glam-chic in her looks, and this one is no different. She wore one of the season’s staples — an oversized blazer — in a nude palette with matching trousers. She paired it with a high neck sweater and nude pumps with a mini handbag.

Malaika Arora

The actor was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor is always dressed to impress. She wore a black corset top with white high-waisted wide trousers and black heels. She added a plaid overcoat with neon checks to complete her look.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya kept it casual at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sanya kept it casual at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If there’s one look from this week that was the most relatable, it has to be Sanya Malhotra’s. The Pagglait actor wore an oversized t-shirt with a pair of leggings and basic white sneakers. She was carrying a jacket in hand, and her accessories included a Louis Vuitton tote bag and an orange bucket hat for a pop of colour.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

The couple was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The couple was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The newly married couple was spotted as they returned from their honeymoon in Kashmir. While Mouni wore a black Prada tracksuit with black sneakers, Suraj Nambiar wore blue sweatpants with a basic T-shirt layered with a leather jacket.

