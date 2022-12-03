Airport fashion: Katrina Kaif to Karisma Kapoor, celebs keep it chic and comfy

This week saw celebrities opting for fuss-free and chic ensembles as they ventured out and about the city. As such, their airport looks were a tasteful blend of style and comfort, with just the right amount of colours and accessories.

Take a look at some of the most eye-catching airport looks of this week.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked beautiful in the traditional look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif looked beautiful in the traditional look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina looked ethereal in her latest airport appearance. The actor chose a traditional outfit – a white colour silk kurta paired with matching straight pants. To add a dash of colour to the ensemble, Katrina styled it with an orange dupatta that featured work on borders and light embroidery all over. She rounded off her look with dewy makeup and wore round-framed brown sunglasses.

Karisma Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor exuded boss-lady vibes in this outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karishma Kapoor exuded boss-lady vibes in this outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karishma made a splash with her semi-formal ensemble at the airport. The actor wore a black blazer over a plain white t-shirt and paired it with grey boxy trousers and a black belt. The actor teamed up the look with a black cap, black sunglasses, white sports shoes, and a black bag. She chose subtle makeup with red lips to round off her look.

Ayushmann Khurrana

He kept it simple and comfy in an all-black outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) He kept it simple and comfy in an all-black outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann kept it simple and chic for his airport look. The actor chose an all-black outfit paired with greyish-white canvas shoes. Going with the outfit colour, he chose black sunglasses and his affectionate smile to complete the look.

Manushi Chhillar

Advertisement

She looked uber-chic in this outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She looked uber-chic in this outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Manushi kept it chic in an orange-coloured crop top with knot detail in the front. She styled her top with white ripped denim jeans and black shoes. She left her straight hair loose and completed the look with a pair of tinted broad-framed sunglasses and carried a small black and white cross-body bag.

DJ Snake

DJ Snake, his swag, and outfit choice, all are impressive. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) DJ Snake, his swag, and outfit choice, all are impressive. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

DJ Snake, an International electronic artist, arrived at the Mumbai airport in style. Snake, who is in India for his music tour, was spotted wearing a dual-toned jacket paired with black joggers. He completed the look with bright red sneakers and black sunglasses.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!