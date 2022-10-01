Airport fashion: From Ali-Richa to Deepika Padukone, celebs keep it fuss-free

From red carpets to award shows and gyms to airport looks, B-town celebs sure know how to win over their fans with their sartorial choices and impeccable style.

While airport fashion is more about comfort, celebs put their best fashion foot forward and served us with a mix of comfy, stylish, and chic looks. From ethnics to easy-breezy dresses, we spotted a diverse fashion canvas, and we totally loved it!

Take a look at some of the most eye-catching airport looks of this week.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal who are all set to tie the knot made a stylish appearance at Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Delhi for their nuptials. Bride-to-be Richa looked stunning in a yellow printed ethnic outfit which she paired with comfy brown embellished juttis. The actor’s red colour handbag complemented her look and brown tinted sunglasses added glamour.

Richa Chadha looks beautiful in traditional attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Richa Chadha looks beautiful in traditional attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ali Fazal kept it comfy yet stylish as he wore a white t-shirt with a dark blue coat. Also, the actor wore a red cap and was seen posing with Richa for shutterbugs.

Ali Fazal looks stylish in this look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ali Fazal looks stylish in this look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Once again Deepika Padukone impressed us with her comfortable yet stylish looks. The actor looked uber cool as she reached the airport in classic blue denim paired with a black and white striped sweater. She teamed the look with black heeled combat boots.

Deepika Padukone looks chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone looks chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut never disappoints fans when it comes to her impeccable fashion sense. From the red carpet to the airport, the actor is known for serving some of the best looks. This time too, she reached the airport in style. The actor chose a light white sari that featured beautiful coloured embroidery on the borders. She paired the sari with a white-hued noodle strap blouse. Keeping the accessories minimum and classy the actor chose a layered pearl necklace set.

Kangana Ranaut looks splendid in a white saree. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut looks splendid in a white saree. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde looked beautiful in a floral short dress. Keeping it comfortable for the transit, the actor paired the look with black-coloured flats and carried the same-hued bag.

Pooja Hegde looks chic in this cool dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde looks chic in this cool dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

