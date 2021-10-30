Airport Fashion: From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, check out what your favourite stars wore for transit

Do you prefer style over comfort for travelling? While this topic has been a bone of contention for decades, Bollywood celebrities have been recently slaying their airport trips with a combination of style and luxury with casual comfort. We recently spotted a host of celebrities, stepping out with unique and interesting outfits and we listed them out for you. Take a look.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur wore a lavender coloured sweatshirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aditya Roy Kapur wore a lavender coloured sweatshirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Wearing a lavender coloured sweatshirt, Aditya looked every bit the trendsetter that he is. He rounded off the look with dark, charcoal-grey, ripped jeans with a fade. He wore white sneakers and a cap as an accessory, making sure that he continues to travel in style.

Hina Khan

Hina wore a trendy look to the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hina wore a trendy look to the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hina Khan wore a pink tie and dye co-ord set to the airport. We love the versatility of the outfit and how she kept her ensemble comfortable enough to catch a nap on the flight. She completed the look with a complimentary bag and shoes. We love the chunky, white Gucci sneakers that she flaunted.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur wore a casual, shirt dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nimrat Kaur wore a casual, shirt dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Lunchbox-fame Nimrat Kaur has an understated but elegant style of dressing and she doesn’t disappoint even on an airport run with an injured foot. In her latest appearance at the airport, she was seen in a pale pink shirt dress with quarter sleeves and a cinched waist. With an irregular hemline, the easy-breezy outfit looked like it can be dressed up or down. We love the little details that were added–the sunnies, mask and handbag went perfectly with the look.

Nora Fatehi

Nora wore denims for her recent airport trip. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nora wore denims for her recent airport trip. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nora looked like her charming self at the airport. Wearing an extremely trendy shade top with an interesting neckline detailing, Nora kept her look basic by pairing it with a light-washed pair of denims , cuffed at the ankles, and bright white sneakers. We love that she can carry off a red carpet look or a casual outfit with equal panache!

Alia Bhatt

Alia wore an all-blue outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia wore an all-blue outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Dressed in blue from top to bottom, Alia pulled off this gutsy look with casual brilliance. She teamed a sleeveless blue top with a pair of faux-leather pants. She has been recently spotted in a lot of coloured bottoms and we sure hope that she keeps serving these fierce looks for us. Alia paired the ensemble with hoops and black flats. We approve of the printed bag she was carrying too!

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi wore a printed, gingham dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi wore a printed, gingham dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi wore an extremely flattering gingham printed, pale pink dress that looked perfect to be worn on dates, picnics, brunches and can be dressed up and down! Lately, gingham print has become extremely popular across the world of fashion. Bhumi kept her hair open, slightly framing her face as she went ahead to the airport. She was fully masked up and wore white sneakers to complete the outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi wore pastels to the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi wore pastels to the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Veering away from her usual attire of fitted dresses, shirts and tops, Janhvi sported a blazer-trouser set in a pale shade of peach. She carried off the outfit with ease and looked like a million bucks as she stepped into the airport. We love the interesting details that she added to the look. A pair of tinted sunnies and chunky sneakers rounded off the look for her.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika

The couple wore complementary outfits to each other. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The couple wore complementary outfits to each other. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shruti usually favours black in her outfits and this airport trip was no different. Hand-in-hand with beau, artist Santanu Hazarika, both wore outfits complementary to each other. Shruti chose a black, mid-length dress and wore a black jacket with it which had red detailing at the sleeves. Santanu wore fall colours as he teamed a brown sweatshirt with a pair of moss green shorts.



