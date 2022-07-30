Airport fashion: Disha Patani to Kiara Advani, celebs amp up the style quotient

This week, B-town celebs opted for fuss-free, comfortable, and chic looks for their airport appearances. From street style dresses to oversized tracksuits, we spotted a diverse fashion canvas, and we totally loved it!

Here are some of your favourite ones making comfy fashion statements and setting style goals during transit.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday was spotted keeping her outfit as millennial as possible. Wearing a co-ord set featuring a tie-dye jacket and matching shorts, she teamed the look with a basic white crop top. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda wore a classic camo t-shirt.

Disha Patani

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it bright and beautiful, Disha Patani opted for a lemon colour spaghetti paired with matching hiking trousers. Acing street fashion goals, the actor finished the look with a crossbody bag and a pair of retro sunglasses.

ALSO READ | Can fashion still shock?

Arjun Kapoor

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor sure knows how to impress with his everyday sartorial picks. He made his appearance at the airport wearing black pants teamed with a navy blue shirt and quirky sunglasses.

John Abraham

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

John Abraham was seen wearing an all-black gym outfit featuring sweatpants and a zipped-up jacket. Wearing a face mask, he completed the look with a black baseball cap.

Sanjana Sanghi

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Wearing a mud green dress, Sanjana Sanghi elevated the look with a statement bag, sneakers, and a pair of oval sunglasses.

Kiara Advani

(Source: Kiara Advani) (Source: Kiara Advani)

Kiara Advani sported a cool athleisure look featuring a baby blue tracksuit. The look consisting of solid sports shoes was amped up with an eccentric pair of sunglasses and a black tote bag.

Vaani Kapoor

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor looked like an epitome of beauty and grace in an all-white ethnic suit. Accessorised with silver bangles, the look was further complemented with signature juttis.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!