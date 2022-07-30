scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Airport fashion: Disha Patani to Kiara Advani, celebs amp up the style quotient

A slew of celebrities was spotted at the airport this week, stepping up their fashion game

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 5:30:32 pm
airport fashionB-town celebs never fail to keep up with the fashion trends. (Source: Varinder Chawla; Designed by Angshuman Maity )

This week, B-town celebs opted for fuss-free, comfortable, and chic looks for their airport appearances. From street style dresses to oversized tracksuits, we spotted a diverse fashion canvas, and we totally loved it!

Here are some of your favourite ones making comfy fashion statements and setting style goals during transit.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday was spotted keeping her outfit as millennial as possible. Wearing a co-ord set featuring a tie-dye jacket and matching shorts, she teamed the look with a basic white crop top. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda wore a classic camo t-shirt.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani, airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it bright and beautiful, Disha Patani opted for a lemon colour spaghetti paired with matching hiking trousers. Acing street fashion goals, the actor finished the look with a crossbody bag and a pair of retro sunglasses.

ALSO READ |Can fashion still shock?

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor, airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor sure knows how to impress with his everyday sartorial picks. He made his appearance at the airport wearing black pants teamed with a navy blue shirt and quirky sunglasses.

John Abraham

John Abraham, airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

John Abraham was seen wearing an all-black gym outfit featuring sweatpants and a zipped-up jacket. Wearing a face mask, he completed the look with a black baseball cap.

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi, airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Wearing a mud green dress, Sanjana Sanghi elevated the look with a statement bag, sneakers, and a pair of oval sunglasses.

ALSO READ |‘Even if you wear an outfit after 10 years, it should still look new’: Fashion designer Mehak Murpana

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, airport (Source: Kiara Advani)

Kiara Advani sported a cool athleisure look featuring a baby blue tracksuit. The look consisting of solid sports shoes was amped up with an eccentric pair of sunglasses and a black tote bag.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor, airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor looked like an epitome of beauty and grace in an all-white ethnic suit. Accessorised with silver bangles, the look was further complemented with signature juttis.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

2

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

5

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Explained: Why have Africa, Asia seen so many dangerous viruses emerge re...
Explained: Why have Africa, Asia seen so many dangerous viruses emerge re...
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
CWG 2022 Day 2: Follow LIVE updates here

CWG 2022 Day 2: Follow LIVE updates here

After Maha Guv's remark, Uddhav hits out: ‘He divided Hindus’

After Maha Guv's remark, Uddhav hits out: ‘He divided Hindus’

Compulsive videomaker Yogeshwar hopes to cut memorable frames in All-Around gymnastics final
CWG 2022

Compulsive videomaker Yogeshwar hopes to cut memorable frames in All-Around gymnastics final

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?
Explained

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production
Explained

The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?
ICYMI

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi’s birthday bash was a star studded affair; check out who all attended it
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement