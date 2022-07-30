Airport fashion: Disha Patani to Kiara Advani, celebs amp up the style quotient

July 30, 2022 5:30:32 pm
This week, B-town celebs opted for fuss-free, comfortable, and chic looks for their airport appearances. From street style dresses to oversized tracksuits, we spotted a diverse fashion canvas, and we totally loved it!
Here are some of your favourite ones making comfy fashion statements and setting style goals during transit.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda
Subscriber Only Stories
Ananya Panday was spotted keeping her outfit as millennial as possible. Wearing a co-ord set featuring a tie-dye jacket and matching shorts, she teamed the look with a basic white crop top. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda wore a classic camo t-shirt.
Disha Patani
Keeping it bright and beautiful, Disha Patani opted for a lemon colour spaghetti paired with matching hiking trousers. Acing street fashion goals, the actor finished the look with a crossbody bag and a pair of retro sunglasses.
Arjun Kapoor sure knows how to impress with his everyday sartorial picks. He made his appearance at the airport wearing black pants teamed with a navy blue shirt and quirky sunglasses.
John Abraham was seen wearing an all-black gym outfit featuring sweatpants and a zipped-up jacket. Wearing a face mask, he completed the look with a black baseball cap.
Sanjana Sanghi
Wearing a mud green dress, Sanjana Sanghi elevated the look with a statement bag, sneakers, and a pair of oval sunglasses.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani sported a cool athleisure look featuring a baby blue tracksuit. The look consisting of solid sports shoes was amped up with an eccentric pair of sunglasses and a black tote bag.
Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor looked like an epitome of beauty and grace in an all-white ethnic suit. Accessorised with silver bangles, the look was further complemented with signature juttis.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
Compulsive videomaker Yogeshwar hopes to cut memorable frames in All-Around gymnastics final
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
Karan Johar on Hindi films not performing at box office: ‘Bollywood bashing is nonsense’
Pope: Canadian residential schools were cultural ”genocide”
Missing Lewandowski is big, and ambitious Leipzig ever-improving but Bayern still the favourites in German Cup final: Matthäus
Watch: Singapore’s Deputy PM plays ‘Hotel California”
Booker winner Geetanjali Shree’s event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her
Supreme Court gives Karnataka a week to decide on ward-wise quota to facilitate Bengaluru city polls
Compulsive videomaker Yogeshwar Singh hopes to cut memorable frames in All-Around gymnastics final at Commonwealth Games
Though no stranger to controversies, ex-Baba Farid V-C Dr Raj Bahadur has illustrious career
Pune: Four caught stealing spare parts of armoured vehicles from Army base workshop in Khadki
Kerala writer Civic Chandran faces second sexual harassment case
Late Rasik Dave’s wife Ketki Dave says ‘life will never be the same’ without him, recalls how they met
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production to compete with China