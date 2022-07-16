Airport fashion: Deepika-Ranveer to Alia Bhatt, celebs travel in style

July 16, 2022 12:30:54 pm
Don’t we all look up to B-town celebs when it comes to trendy, fashionable airport looks? From fuss-free casual wear to chic looks, the Bollywood stars sure know how to make heads turn with their dressing sense. This week, a bunch of celebs were spotted painting the fashion canvas with their eye-catching looks.
There is something to match up to everyone’s vibe. Take a look below and select your pick!
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in an all-black look. Adding a pop of colour, he teamed it with a bright yellow baggy jacket.
Kiara Advani
One can never go wrong with an all-white look! Actor Kiara Advani was spotted this week at the airport sporting comfortable, casual attire. Pairing a white graphic tee with white denim shorts, she elevated the look with a yellow bag.
Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria
The Ek Villian Returns trio slipped into chic looks. Disha Patani opted for a stylish athleisure outfit featuring a white sports bralette and black lowers teamed with the classic waist-tie-jacket look. Arjun Kapoor slipped into signature black denim and pink pattern shirt worn with a brown jacket. Tara Sutaria created a stylish look in a co-ord set topped with a matching shrug.
Alaya F
Alaya F was seen setting street fashion goals in a black crop and light blue ripped denim, both of which were tied by an overlayer. She opted for a neat bun to complete the look.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Trust Ranveer and Deepika to always leave you in awe of their style. The beloved duo stepped out of the airport hand-in-hand setting oh-so-chic couple goals.
Deepika donned a tracksuit paired with matching trainers, whereas Ranveer, the king of quirks, was seen in red lowers with signature white stripes and a buff brown sweatshirt. He topped the look with an Adidas bucket hat and over-the-top sunglasses.
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is spreading her pregnancy charm all around, and doing it in a super-fashionable way. The actor was seen wearing baggy and comfortable clothes, keeping it casual with loose black trousers, plain white inner, and a simple white shirt.
