Airport fashion: Deepika-Ranveer to Alia Bhatt, celebs travel in style

Don’t we all look up to B-town celebs when it comes to trendy, fashionable airport looks? From fuss-free casual wear to chic looks, the Bollywood stars sure know how to make heads turn with their dressing sense. This week, a bunch of celebs were spotted painting the fashion canvas with their eye-catching looks.

There is something to match up to everyone’s vibe. Take a look below and select your pick!

Kartik Aaryan

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in an all-black look. Adding a pop of colour, he teamed it with a bright yellow baggy jacket.

Kiara Advani

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

One can never go wrong with an all-white look! Actor Kiara Advani was spotted this week at the airport sporting comfortable, casual attire. Pairing a white graphic tee with white denim shorts, she elevated the look with a yellow bag.

Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Ek Villian Returns trio slipped into chic looks. Disha Patani opted for a stylish athleisure outfit featuring a white sports bralette and black lowers teamed with the classic waist-tie-jacket look. Arjun Kapoor slipped into signature black denim and pink pattern shirt worn with a brown jacket. Tara Sutaria created a stylish look in a co-ord set topped with a matching shrug.

Alaya F

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alaya F was seen setting street fashion goals in a black crop and light blue ripped denim, both of which were tied by an overlayer. She opted for a neat bun to complete the look.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Trust Ranveer and Deepika to always leave you in awe of their style. The beloved duo stepped out of the airport hand-in-hand setting oh-so-chic couple goals.

Deepika donned a tracksuit paired with matching trainers, whereas Ranveer, the king of quirks, was seen in red lowers with signature white stripes and a buff brown sweatshirt. He topped the look with an Adidas bucket hat and over-the-top sunglasses.

Alia Bhatt

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is spreading her pregnancy charm all around, and doing it in a super-fashionable way. The actor was seen wearing baggy and comfortable clothes, keeping it casual with loose black trousers, plain white inner, and a simple white shirt.

