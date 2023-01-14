From Deepika Padukone to Shilpa Shetty, celebs make the airport their personal runway

Apart from red carpets, B-Town parties and events, airports have become a spot for our beloved celebrities to serve us with fashion goals. A-listers love to showcase their dressing sensibilities while jetting off to a different city. This week, we spotted Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh and others presenting us with oodles of sartorial choices that are fit to be worn for a chic casual day out look as well.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh opted for a green and navy diamond repeating pattern co-ord set with black boots for her airport look. The actress tied her hair back and looked super comfy.
Deepika Padukone
Actress Deepika Padukone’s latest airport look has been bookmarked by us. The ‘Piku’ actress wore a woolen maxi hooded dress in grey colour and paired it with a brown Louis Vuitton tote bag and matching brown colour boots. She completed her look with oversized black sunglasses.
Shriya Pilgaonkar
Shriya Pilgaonkar did casual chic in a bright yellow shirt that she wore with a boyfriend fit denim jeans. She also wore oversized hoop earrings and colourful sunglasses.
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol were colour co-ordinated in white as they posed before jetting off. Amrita was dressed in a white t-shirt, white skinny jeans that she paired with a bright coral coloured blazer to add a pop of colour. RJ Anmo, on the other hand, looked effortless in a white t-shirt and light blue denim jeans that he wore with brown boots.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora looked pristine and put-together in a white co-ord set that she styled with brown aviators and a brown tote bag.
Swara Bhaskar
Swara Bhaskar airport look exuded grace. The actress wore a sage green chikankari suit with mirror work over it. She paired the traditional attire with oversized jhumkas and matching silver sandals.
Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala looked elegant and chic in a bright yellow saree with red sleeveless blouse. Keeping it comfortable and practical, she opted for juttis with her outfit. The actress also wore dainty jewellry to complete her look.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty wore a black crop top, black skinny jeans and black boots with a white biker jacket for her airport look. She accessorized it with oversized red sunglasses and a leopard print tote bag.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!