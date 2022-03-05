Airport fashion: Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani, celebs keep it trendy and casual

Bollywood celebrities sure know how to turn heads with their impeccable sense of style. Let’s take some inspiration from these effortlessly chic looks which would allow you to travel in style and comfort.

Take a look at some of the trendy looks of the celebrities spotted at the airport this week.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish appearance at the airport, looking his dapper best. He was spotted in a basic black tee teamed with a pair of black jeans. A bright blue jacket and a multicoloured headband added a pop of colour to this comfy and cool look.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tara Sutaria looked extremely chic in an all black outfit look at the airport. She rocked a pair of white sneakers, to break the monotony and completed her look with a black and white animal print bag.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hand-in-hand at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hand-in-hand at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood’s favourite couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen twinning in white as they walked hand in hand at the airport. Deepika wore a white sleeveless tunic along with a vest, styling it with a pair of white crop pants. Ranveer, meanwhile, donned a white jumper along with black track pants, completing the look with white rim sunglasses.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff looking cool and casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tiger Shroff looking cool and casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tiger Shroff kept his look simple and stylish in a black polo neck t-shirt along with a pair of blue denims. He completed his look with a pair of classic white sneakers.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Shraddha Kapoor opted for a breezy look as she wore a white tank top with a pair of flared blue pants. She accessorised her look with a chiffon cover-up with tassels and wore a pair of brown Kolhapuris. A chic white handbag complemented her overall look nicely.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja pose for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja pose for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Govinda and his wife were spotted at the airport ready to travel in comfort and style. The veteran actor, famous for his groovy dance moves, donned a formal look, pairing a black shirt and white blazer with camel coloured pants, finishing up with black loafers. His wife Sunita meanwhile kept it casual in a t-shirt, jeans and matching green sneakers.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra looks effortlessly chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sanya Malhotra looks effortlessly chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanya Malhotra looked very cool and comfortable, dressed in the classic plain white tee and a pair of blue narrow fit denims. The actor completed her look with a cute pink bucket hat, a pair of white sneakers and was seen carrying a red bag pack along.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani smiles as she poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani smiles as she poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani was like a breath of fresh air, acing her denim on denim look as she was spotted at the airport. She wore a white top tucked neatly into denim shorts and along with denim pink and blue tie-dye cropped jacket on top. She finished her look with a pair of sneakers and a blue tote bag.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty in a cool and casual look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty in a cool and casual look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Diana Penty looked super chic in a split sleeves crop top paired with high waist black cargo pants. She wore a pair of white sneakers and completed her look with a stylish black handbag.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Raveena Tandon was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Raveena Tandon kept her look casual and chic in an Aztec print maxi dress paired with a denim jacket. Adding a metallic touch, she accessorised her look with a stylish pair of round metal sunglasses and carried a silver metallic tumbler along.

