Airport fashion: Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebs keep it casual and chic

Celebrities always put their best fashion foot forward, even at the airports. From ethnic outfits to casual wear, they pretty much ace everything. This week, too, a bunch of celebrities were spotted at the airport, keeping it casual and chic. Take a look what your celebrities wore this week.
Ananya Panday looked lovely in a floral crop top and a pair of ankle-length ripped white jeans. She completed the look with white sneakers.
Deepika Padukone looked absolutely stunning in a green co-ord set with an oversized checked blazer. She paired it with white sneakers.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani kept her airport appearance casual in a white athleisure crop top and matching joggers. She tied a navy blue jacket around her waist.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for an all-denim look for her airport appearance. She wore a denim shirt over a pair of washed-out flared jeans.
Malaika Arora kept it chic and sporty in an oversized black sweatshirt and black shorts. A pair of white sneakers rounded off this look.
Prachi Desai
Prachi Desai was seen looking chic as she wore a subtle pink top teamed with a pair of flared black jeans. She carried a white sling bag and rounded off the look with black sneakers.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty looked pretty in this floral ethnic ensemble. She teamed the outfit with a pair of jootis.
Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan looked beautiful as she was seen wearing an oversized white jacket over a lime yellow tank top and white tights. She completed the look with white sneakers.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia looked beautiful in this olive green co-ord set that she wore over a white tank top. She opted for white socks and sneakers to complete this look.
