Airport fashion: Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebs keep it casual and chic

Celebrities always put their best fashion foot forward, even at the airports. From ethnic outfits to casual wear, they pretty much ace everything. This week, too, a bunch of celebrities were spotted at the airport, keeping it casual and chic. Take a look what your celebrities wore this week.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday looked lovely in a floral crop top and a pair of ankle-length ripped white jeans. She completed the look with white sneakers.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looked stunning at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone looked stunning at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone looked absolutely stunning in a green co-ord set with an oversized checked blazer. She paired it with white sneakers.

ALSO READ | Yami Gautam is a vision to behold in recent appearances; check them out

Disha Patani

Disha Patani looked stylish and sporty. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani looked stylish and sporty. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani kept her airport appearance casual in a white athleisure crop top and matching joggers. She tied a navy blue jacket around her waist.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was at her casual best at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan was at her casual best at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for an all-denim look for her airport appearance. She wore a denim shirt over a pair of washed-out flared jeans.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was seen in a sporty look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora was seen in a sporty look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora kept it chic and sporty in an oversized black sweatshirt and black shorts. A pair of white sneakers rounded off this look.

Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai kept it chic and stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Prachi Desai kept it chic and stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prachi Desai was seen looking chic as she wore a subtle pink top teamed with a pair of flared black jeans. She carried a white sling bag and rounded off the look with black sneakers.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty donned an ethnic ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty donned an ethnic ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty looked pretty in this floral ethnic ensemble. She teamed the outfit with a pair of jootis.

Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonal Chauhan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonal Chauhan looked beautiful as she was seen wearing an oversized white jacket over a lime yellow tank top and white tights. She completed the look with white sneakers.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia poses at the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tamannaah Bhatia poses at the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia looked beautiful in this olive green co-ord set that she wore over a white tank top. She opted for white socks and sneakers to complete this look.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!